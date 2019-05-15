A funeral service for George Robert Hughes, age 83 of Clovis, NM will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, May 17, 2019, at Steed Todd Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Hollene Cemetery, Hollene, NM. Public visitation will be Thursday, May 16, 2019, from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM. at Steed Todd Funeral Home Chapel. George passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019.

George was born November 14, 1935, to Archie Lee Hughes and Alice Josephine Hyde in Clovis, NM. George was married to Joyce Hughes for 55 years. He was a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher and member of Forrest Heights Baptist Church. Served in the National Guard. Retired from the BNSF railroad. George also led church services at a nursing home for 43 years. He had a heart for delivering food, clothing and bibles to people in need. George was a friend of Jesus ref: John 15: 13-15.

George was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Alice Hughes; brother, Howard Leon Hughes; sisters, Jean (Hughes) Johnson and Marita Lou (Hughes) Treft; daughter-in-law, Lisa Evelyn Hughes.

Those left to cherish George's memory are, his wife, Joyce (Rierson) Hughes of Clovis, NM; sons, Phillip (Linda) Hughes of Las Cruces, NM; Bobby (Lisa) Hughes of Las Cruces, NM; Dennis Hughes of Clovis, NM; and Larry (Kim) Hughes of Clovis, NM; brother, Garlan Hughes of Clovis, NM and sister, Marilyn (Hughes) Hanks of Mineral Wells, TX. George was also blessed with 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

Serving as pallbearers are Bryce Harrison, Brandon Hughes, Byron Hughes, Bradley Hughes, Cody Hughes and Kyle Hughes. Honorary pallbearers are Joy Hughes, Rebecca Hughes, Rachel Hughes, Amy Hughes, Noelka Hughes, and Hadley Harrison.

The family would like contributions made George's Honor to Lighthouse Freedom Ranch 407 L Casillas Blvd, Clovis, NM 88101 and Hope Children's Home of Clovis, NM.

Services are under the care of Steed Todd Funeral Home, 800 E Manana, Clovis, NM 88101 (575) 763-5541. You may sign the online guest registration at ww.steedtodd.com. Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on May 19, 2019