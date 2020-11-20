Georgia Betty Lucero, 61, of Clovis, NM passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at her home. A visitation will be held from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 N. Thornton. A private graveside will take place. Jimmy Gallegos, Nathan Mata, B.J. Casaus, George Eloy Baca II, Tommy Romero, Lucado Balbou, Johnny Trujillo Jr., and Patrick Mondragon will be pallbearers.
Georgia was born September 24, 1959, in Clovis, NM to George Eloy Baca Sr. and Estefanita Montano Baca. She married George Lucero on November 26, 1983, in Clovis, NM. Georgia was a great cook. She enjoyed watching soap operas and spending time with her family.
Survivors include: her son; Dominic Baca (Mysti) of Burnet, TX, four grandchildren; Sierra Castillo Baca, Brianna Castillo, Reginna Castillo, Joel Castillo of Roswell, NM, three godchildren; Ashely Gallegos, Lucadio Balboa, and Danny Lucero Jr. of Clovis, NM, adoptive godchildren; Jon Luke Cordova Baca and Anthony Cordova Baca of Albuquerque, NM, three brothers; Leonard Baca of Clovis, NM, Genaro Baca of Clovis, NM, and Anthony "Tony" Baca (Angelina) of Albuquerque, NM, four sisters; Lucy Mondragon (Ray Castillo), Alice Depoto, Yolanda Loera, and KathyAnn Baca of Clovis, NM, numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family. She is preceded in death by her husband; George Lucero, parents; George and Estefanita Baca, six sisters; Albenita Baca, Mary Baca, Dolores Trujillo Solano, Doris Betacourt, Frances Apodaca, and Agnes Baca, two brothes; Jose George Baca "Crazy George" and Clarence Baca, three nephews; Sal Betacourt Jr., Saunty Betacourts Sr., and George Salazar, one niece; Joanna Margaret Baca, two great-nephews; Isaiah Trujillo and Jason Cadena Jr., and one great-great-nephew; Miah Kai.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com