Gerald "Ted" Tyler passed away peacefully in his home, on December 12,2019. Ted had a great sense of adventure and Heaven was his final journey. Heaven and Jesus were waiting for him with open arms.
Gerald Theodore Tyler was born on August 6, 1940 in Ionia County, Michigan to Don Milton Tyler and Marian (Burwell) Tyler. Ted spent his years in many places including Detroit Michigan, where he attended tech school, then went on to reside in Pittsburg, Ohio, Arizona, Albuquerque, Texas, and finally Clovis, New Mexico as a tech engineer. Ted was thrilled to move to Clovis, because he desired a rural space to call home. He married Annette Tyler, and spent his last years ministering to the people he admired in Genesis Nursing home, working in his shop as well as collecting antique clocks, and coins. Ted was an outstanding handy man who loved antiques, wood working, visiting with friends and spending quality time with his cherished wife and precious fur babies Sam, and Betsy.
Ted is preceded in death by his parents; Don and Marian Tyler.
Ted is survived by his beloved wife; Annette Tyler, children Don C. Tyler, and Christine M. Aikens. He is also survived by 7 fantastic grandkids.
Services for Gerald "Ted" Tyler are being held at Clovis New Life on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10:00am Visitation will be held at Steed Todd funeral home, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 1:00pm to 6:00pm. Burial will follow in Michigan at the Essex Town cemetery at a later date.
Family would like to thank Interim home healthcare, and the , in Lubbock, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Clovis New Life older adult ministry.
Services in care by Steed Todd Funeral Home, 800 E Manana Blvd. Clovis, New Mexico 88101.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Dec. 18, 2019