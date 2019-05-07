Our Beloved Nanny



"My greatest experience in life has been Love. It fills the heart and heals the soul."



Geraldine Jarrel Bell, 95, was born on September 17, 1923 in Farewell, Texas to Spencer J Jarrel and Zona Ruth Jarrel. She died May 2, 2019, in Lubbock, Texas. She grew up in the Pleasant Hill community in Curry County, and attended school.

Geraldine was married to Alvis Bell November, 10, 1939.

Geraldine earned her Bachelor of Science degree with honors in 1966 and her Master of Arts degree in 1971 from Eastern New Mexico University. Geraldine taught in the Clovis Municipal Schools for 21 years from 1966-1987. She was a member of the Clovis Education Association and NEA-New Mexico each year of her career, and is a life member of the National Education Association.

Geraldine was a master teacher who ensured children with positive successful learning experiences. She also made the time to work for the betterment of teachers and the teaching profession. She served all levels of Association in achieving her goals for her colleagues. Some of these positions were NEA-New Mexico EdPac for 12 years, president of the Clovis Education Association, and delegate to the National Education Association Representative Assembly. She continued her work with area legislators for the betterment of education, and has served as Vice-President of the Retired Educator Association.

Geraldine was a retired teacher from Clovis Public Schools and lived in Lubbock, Texas. She was a member of Central Baptist Church in Clovis for over 40 years. At her death, she was a member of Bacon Heights Baptist Church in Lubbock, Texas.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband Alvis Bell in 2003, her parents and her sisters Oretta Schueler and Billie Pipkin.

Geraldine is survived by one daughter, Dixie Hamar (and husband Gary Hamar) of Lubbock, Texas; two granddaughters, Debbie Royal (and husband Mike Royal) of Lubbock, Texas and Karla Myers (and husband Don Myers) of Wills Point, Texas; a grandson, Cary Hamar (and wife Jenny Hamar) of Abilene, Texas; six great-grandchildren, Michael Royal (and wife Eleanor Royal), Shaunda Royal (and husband Brandon Tyler), Gala Myers, Rachel Myers, Hannah Myers, and Ryan Hamar; two great-great-grandchildren Cutter Royal and Auroralisha Tyler.

Visitation is scheduled Wednesday 8, 2019, family 12pm-1pm and 1pm-5pm for the public at Steed-Todd Funeral Home.

Burial will be Graveside on Thursday, May 9, 2019, 11:00am, at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens in Clovis, NM.

Services are under the care of Steed Todd Funeral Home, 800 E Manana, Clovis, NM 88101 (575) 763-5541. You may sign the online guest registration at www.steedtodd. com Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on May 8, 2019