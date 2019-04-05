Glenda Juanita Carpenter, 84, of Clovis, NM passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Farwell Care and Rehabilitation Center. A visitation will be held from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday, April 8, 2019, at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 N. Thornton, Clovis. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Central Baptist Church, 2501 N. Norris, Clovis, with Rev. Michael Kirby officiating. Ray Romero, J. James, Bart Bronniman, Darren Williams, and Jonny White will be pallbearers.

Glenda was born October 16, 1934, in Tipton, OK to Dick Dosher and Inez Rundell Dosher. She married Willie Joe Carpenter November 19, 1950 in Texico, NM. Glenda & Joe worked for Ponca Wholesale for 28 years. She was a member of Central Baptist. Glenda enjoyed baking pies for the firefighters and loved reading, sewing, and helping others.

Survivors include: her twin daughters; Pam (Lance) Adkins and Tam (Benton) Curry of Clovis, NM, four grandchildren; Kim (Jonny) White, Jace (Shelia) Adkins, Jamie (Cort) Arthur, and Andrea (James) Beavers, 12 great-grandchildren; Jarome White, Brylynn Beavers, Annistyn Beavers, Emersyn Beavers, William Beavers, Abby Arthur, Jed White, Jaxson White, Liam Adkins, Asher Adkins, Piper Adkins, and Ethan Adkins, two sisters; Jodie Schmidt of Dalhart, TX, and Melba (Bill) Walsh of Lakeland, FL, brother; Dickie Dosher, sister-in-law; Paulette Lea of Amarillo, TX, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents; Dick and Inez, husband; Willie Joe, three brothers; Lynn Dosher, Jerrell Dosher, and Alfred Dosher, and sister; Margaret London.

A memorial contributions to be made to the Baptist Children's Home, 1032 Childrens Dr., Portales, NM 88130.

