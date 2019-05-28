Glendel Leon London, 86, of Farwell, Texas passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born near Farwell on August 31, 1932, to Henry and Maggie London where he lived all his life with the exception of his time in the Army. Leon graduated from Farwell High School in 1950 and from Eastern New Mexico with a BBA in 1987. Leon served as a MP in Europe during the Koren War. He married Mary Lyn Lee on August 28, 1955.

Leon had three daughters, Patti Ryburn, Gay Goettsch of Farwell and Karen Stringer of Lubbock; three sons-in-law, Mark Ryburn, Carl Dean Goettsch and Rick Stringer and two grandchildren, Krista Stringer of Irving, TX and Christopher Stringer of Lubbock. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother Ronald London and daughter Patti.

He was deacon at the First Baptist Church of Farwell and served in various capacities at the church for many years including Sunday School Superintendent, VBS Director as well as custodian. Leon led a weekly devotional for residence of the Farwell Convalescent Center. He will be missed by all those who knew and loved home.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Farwell First Baptist Church with Pat Riley and Russ Ponder. Burial will follow at Farwell Cemetery.

Services are under the care of Steed Todd Funeral Home, 800 E Manana, Clovis NM 88101 (575) 763-5541. You may sign the online guest registration at www.steedtodd.com. Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on May 29, 2019