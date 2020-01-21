|
Glenn Olin Kirksey, 88, of Clovis, NM passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at Retirement Ranch. A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Friday, January 24, 2020 at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 N. Thornton. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 16th and Pile Church of Christ with Michael Harmon officiating. Burial will follow at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens.
Glenn was born May 10, 1931 in Brown County, TX to Irvin Kirksey and Mable Hartley Kirksey. He married Doris Maxine Hendrickson September 14, 1950. Glenn worked for the railroad from 1949 to 1991 retiring after 42 years. He enjoyed pheasant hunting, fishing, and going to ball games with his son Michael.
Survivors include: his two sons; David Lee Kirksey and wife Shirley, and Michael Kirksey and wife Jeanette, two daughters; Shirla Walker and husband Dean, Laurie Edwards and husband Jody, seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years; Doris Kirksey, daughter; Linda Ward, two brothers; JB Kirksey and Clarence Kirksey, and three sisters; Alma Kasparek, Thelma Douglas, and Jewel Fulcher.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Jan. 22, 2020