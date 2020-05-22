Graveside services for Gloria Baca, 67, of Portales, will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, May 23, 2020, in the Portales Cemetery with Rev. Brian Tabor officiating. Ryan Rodriguez, Alejandro Galaviz, Jesus Banuelas, Honorio Castillo, Shawn Mykel Rodriguez, Brian Rodriguez, Omar Perez and Joshua Ramirez will serve as pallbearers. All her other grandchildren will act as honorary pallbearers. Due to the restrictions on large gatherings, the service will be live streamed for the convenience of those unable to attend. To view the service, go to wheelermortuary.net and click on Ms. Baca's obituary. Scroll to the bottom, and you will find a button that says click here to view the video. If you are unable to view live, it will remain on the website for viewing at your convenience.
Gloria C. Baca was born May 15, 1953, in Port La Vaca, TX to the home of Manuela (Gonzales) and Nikudemus Castillo and died May 20, 2020, in Lubbock, TX. She came to Portales in 1985, and moved to Columbus, NM in 1993. While living there she worked as a home healthcare worker and also as a Teacher's Aide. In 2019 Mrs. Baca moved to Clovis, where she was living at the time of her death. For enjoyment, Mrs. Baca enjoyed reading and watching crime shows, and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Arch Baptist Church.
She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Liandro Castillo of Lubbock, TX and Heraclio "Eric" and Suzanne Rodriguez of Jal, NM; nine daughters and six sons-in-law, Nelda Castillo of Portales, Patsy and Paul Morales of Arlington, TX, Linda and Jose Galaviz of Seminole, TX, Camelia Bencomo of Andrews, TX, Leticia and Jose Marquez of Clovis, NM, Olga and Juan DeLaTorres of El Paso, TX, Jacqueline and Patricio Duran of Arch, NM, Yadira and Celso Perez of Andrews, TX and Gloria Vasquez and husband Jose Angel Briones of Arlington, TX; 44 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren; seven brothers, Nikudemus Castillo, Alvaro Castillo, Pedro Castillo, Arnold Castillo, Leonard Castillo, Ernest Castillo and Noel Castillo all of Lubbock, TX; and four sisters, Amanda Morales, Adelaida Garza and Dolia Castillo all of Lubbock TX and Isabel Ibanez of Dallas, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Roxanna Gomez and by her husband, Baltazar Baca who died April 26, 2015.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net
Gloria C. Baca was born May 15, 1953, in Port La Vaca, TX to the home of Manuela (Gonzales) and Nikudemus Castillo and died May 20, 2020, in Lubbock, TX. She came to Portales in 1985, and moved to Columbus, NM in 1993. While living there she worked as a home healthcare worker and also as a Teacher's Aide. In 2019 Mrs. Baca moved to Clovis, where she was living at the time of her death. For enjoyment, Mrs. Baca enjoyed reading and watching crime shows, and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Arch Baptist Church.
She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Liandro Castillo of Lubbock, TX and Heraclio "Eric" and Suzanne Rodriguez of Jal, NM; nine daughters and six sons-in-law, Nelda Castillo of Portales, Patsy and Paul Morales of Arlington, TX, Linda and Jose Galaviz of Seminole, TX, Camelia Bencomo of Andrews, TX, Leticia and Jose Marquez of Clovis, NM, Olga and Juan DeLaTorres of El Paso, TX, Jacqueline and Patricio Duran of Arch, NM, Yadira and Celso Perez of Andrews, TX and Gloria Vasquez and husband Jose Angel Briones of Arlington, TX; 44 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren; seven brothers, Nikudemus Castillo, Alvaro Castillo, Pedro Castillo, Arnold Castillo, Leonard Castillo, Ernest Castillo and Noel Castillo all of Lubbock, TX; and four sisters, Amanda Morales, Adelaida Garza and Dolia Castillo all of Lubbock TX and Isabel Ibanez of Dallas, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Roxanna Gomez and by her husband, Baltazar Baca who died April 26, 2015.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eastern New Mexico News from May 22 to May 24, 2020.