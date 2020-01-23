|
Funeral services for Gordon Fraze, 63, of Rogers, NM will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, Jan=uary 24, 2020, at the Dora Church of Christ with Doug Hale officiating. Burial will follow in the Portales Cemetery with Flint Morrow, Len Richey, Brandon Hays, Jimmy Duncan, Randy Lieb and Randy Mitchell serving as pallbearers. Barry Hays, Thurston Evans, Bill Prater, Max Fraze, Benny Taylor, Jack Tarver, T. J. Stevens, Jimmie Glenn and Darrell Clifton along with all of his other many friends will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Gordon Ray Fraze was born April 21, 1956, in Portales, to the home of Joyce Lee (Swafford) and Donald Dee Fraze and died January 21, 2020. He was a 1974 graduate of Dora High School where he had played Fast Pitch Softball, Basketball and Baseball. He continued to play Fast Pitch Softball until the mid 1980's. Following graduation he attended Lubbock Christian College for two years. It was there that he met Becky York, and they were married on August 21, 1976, in Gruver, TX. They made their home in the Rogers community where Gordon was a rancher.
Gordon was a lifelong member of the Dora Church of Christ where he served as a deacon for a number of years, and then became an elder for the congregation in 2001. He shared his love of sports by teaching young people to play well. He loved watching his sons and grandchildren play ball. Gordon faithfully watched the Western channel, and especially liked to see the old Roy Rogers and Dale Evans shows, as well as episodes of Gene Autry and John Wayne movies.
He is survived by his wife, Becky of their home; his three sons and daughters-in-law, Davin and Melissa Fraze of Fort Worth, TX, Jared and Kristi Fraze of Kenna, NM and Trevor and Tammy Fraze of Portales; 11 grandchildren, Hallie, Korrine, Brogan, Cashlin, Cray, Hardy, Bodey, Levi and Layni Fraze and Corey Vandenberg and Mycah Garcia; one great-grandchild, Zayla Terrazas; a brother and sister-in-law, Steve and JoBeth Fraze of Las Cruces, NM; a sister and brother-in-law, Delynda and Garry Smith of Amarillo, TX; as well as a number of nieces and nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by both of his parents.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales.
mortuary.net
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Jan. 26, 2020