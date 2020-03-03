|
Memorial services for Dick Ribble, 71, of Portales, will be at 2:00 PM, Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Central Christian Church with Pastor Don Thomas officiating.
Graham Dickson Ribble, known to family and friends alike as "Dick," was born July 24, 1948, in Portales to Irene Lavon (South) and Graham M. "Stooge" Ribble, and died peacefully at his home on February 28, 2020. Dick was a 1966 graduate of Portales High School. Following graduation, he worked at Eastern Welding Supply before beginning his career with Roosevelt County Electric Co-op in 1981 as a Staking Engineer. In 1997, Dick moved to Deming, where he was employed by Columbus Electric as a Mapping Engineer. In 2001, he was forced to retire due to his health. In 2005, Dick was the recipient of a heart transplant, which greatly improved his quality of life and extended his life for several more years. He returned to his hometown of Portales in 2015.
On August 16, 1977, in Portales, Dick was married to Lori Hamilton. For many years he was an active member of the the Masonic Lodge, and was a Past Master of Portales Lodge #26 AF & AM. He also served a term as State Secretary for the State of New Mexico Grand Lodge. In addition to his activities in the Lodge, he enjoyed drag racing, and playing golf for as long as his health would permit. Dick was an active member of the Central Christian Church where he enjoyed greeting the congregation and taking an active part in the weekly worship services.
He is survived by his wife, Lori of their home; his daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Travis Hardin of Portales; his two granddaughters, Kirsten and Madyson Hardin; his sister, Vana Overby of Fort Stockton, TX; and a niece and nephew, Lori (John) Danforth of Portales and John (Jean) Schwab of Dallas, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Mar. 4, 2020