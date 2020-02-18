|
The Chief, Gregorio Lopez Jr., 73 of Clovis, NM, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at University Medical Center in Lubbock, TX.
Gregory Lopez Jr. was born to Gregorio Lopez Sr. and Celina Cordova Lopez on November 16, 1946, in San Ignacio, NM, where he also spent his childhood years. In 1963 he married Dolores Martinez in Farwell, TX. They resided in Clovis, NM, where they started their family and raised their children. Gregory served in the United States Army from 1966-1971. While serving in the Army, he was a member of the 25th Infantry Division and is also a Vietnam War Veteran. Gregory worked for the City of Clovis for 28 years and retired as a Street Superintendent. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Gregory affected and touched many people's hearts with his caring and loving ways.
Gregory is preceded by his parents, Gregorio Lopez Sr. and Celina Lopez, wife Dolores Lopez, daughters Roberta Lee Lopez and Lisa Janette Lopez, sisters Mary Francis Lopez, brothers Raymond Lopez and Martin Lopez.
Survivors left to cherish Gregory's memories include his brothers Lupe Lopez and wife Dolores (Clovis), Jake Lopez and wife Gloria (Clovis), Manuel Lopez and wife Barbara (Clovis), Wilson Lopez and wife Carol (Rio Rancho), sisters Dorthy Lopez (Clovis), Sophia Mendoza (Kansas), Mary Lou Evans (Clovis), Diana Cass (Albuquerque), Christine Rawles and husband Collins (North Carolina), Kathy Mendoza (Clovis), and Rebecca Lopez (Clovis), children Ricky Lopez and wife Ernestine, Sandra Lopez (Angel), Martha Lopez (Adolph), Michael Lopez and wife Carolyn, Victoria Lopez, Gregory Lopez III, and Florencio Urioste all from Clovis, NM. Twenty grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Gregory will be loved and missed by many. His stories will be remembered and cherished by all.
"So let it be written...so let it be done..."
