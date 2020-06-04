Guadalupe Ibarra De Cantú, 83, of Farwell, Texas arrived in heaven on May 31 2020 to spend eternity with Jesus Christ.



Guadalupe was born in Nueva Rosita Coahuila, Mexico to Juan and Celestina Ibarra on 11 August 1936. She married and created a life with Jesus Cantú Garza on 16 January 1953 in San Nicolas de los Garza, Nuevo Leon Mexico. Guadalupe is remembered by her family as an incredible wife, mother, and homemaker. Guadalupe made beautiful ceramics and had an amazing green thumb she could bring dead plants back to life! Guadalupe not only served her family she also served those around her and her community. She truly followed the Christian example of her Lord, Jesus.



Guadalupe surely leaves behind a legacy of kindness and love and made a difference in the lives of people that knew her.



Guadalupe Cantú is preceded in death by loving husband; Jesus Cantú.



Guadalupe is survived by; Seven incredible children; Jesse Jr, David, Pedro, Alice, Janie, Francisco, and Manuel. Guadalupe is also survived by 11 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.



A visitation will be held on Thursday, 4 June 2020 at Steed Todd Funeral Home located at 800 E Mañana Blvd. Clovis, NM 81101. Funeral service will be held on 5 June 2020 at 10:00am (central standard time) at the First Baptist Church of Farwell, Texas. Burial will immediately follow at Sunset Terrace Memorial Cemetery in Farwell.



Services in loving care by Steed Todd Funeral Home















