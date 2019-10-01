|
Harry Knowles Smith III, "Harry K" passed peacefully Thursday, September 27, 2019 at the age of 64.
Harry K was born November 2, 1954 to Sammie and Harry Smith II in Amarillo, Texas. He attended high school in Clovis, New Mexico. Harry was a gifted mechanic, he could fix most anything. He mentored many mechanics over the years. He loved the outdoors, motorcycles, waterskiing, hunting, fishing, and power-gliding. He was always looking for his next adventure. He loved the mountains and especially Tres Ritos, New Mexico. He took regular camping trips there with friends and family. He recently tried indoor skydiving, and loved it!
Harry is survived by his mother Sammie Smith, son Harry IV wife Britton, their children: Christian wife Kassie, Tyler wife Ashlan, Jewelian, "Chap", and Harry V. 3 great-grandchildren: Cooper, Mckinleigh, and Kinsley; his daughter Nichole and her children Madison and Jason and the mother of their children Kathy Berkopec. Brother Steven and his wife Suzanne. Brother Danny and his wife Ruth. Multiple nieces and nephews. Girlfriend Teresa Childers. Many close friends and extended family.
Memorial services will be held at 7pm Saturday, October 19th at Kingswood United Methodist Church, Clovis at 2600 N Main St. Harry had expressed wishes to be cremated and his ashes will be buried on one of his favorite motorcycle trails in Tres Ritos next summer.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Oct. 6, 2019