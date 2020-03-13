|
Harvey Lee Hamlett age 80 of Grady NM passed away Jan. 31st, 2020, at University Medical Center, Lubbock TX following a sudden illness that caused him extreme pain for two months of his life. At one time he looked over at me and said "Nora I'm too young to die", I told him I knew but that wasn't to be our decision, God has his time for each one of us. It is joy and happiness for the ones that God takes but it's such a sad time for us left behind, a broken heart and tears that just won't leave our eyes. Harvey knew his savior and wanted all of his family and friends to know the Lord also.
Harvey Lee was born Aug. 24th 1939, in Portales NM to Harvey Lamar Hamlett and Lee Etta (Stringfellow) Hamlett. Harvey Lee grew up on a third generation farm, that his grandpa Howell homesteaded near Grady. He loved farm life and his family very much, and there were many happy days working and playing together.
He is survived by his nephew, Lucky Magden, raised as a brother; two sisters, Audna Jean Neumann; Lee Nora Hamlett, three grand daughters Amber, Laura and Raquell, his wife Judie and one son Michael, four nieces La Carma (Ronny) Houston, Danita (Tim) Roberts, Terri Leigh Nation (Steve), Belinda (Ben) Foster; one nephew Timmy Neumann; three great nieces Lacy Jouett, April (Maxie) Anders, a special niece Shannon (Curtis) Clemmer, when her family came home from Colorado, it was always lets go to Grady to see uncle Harvey; four great nephews, Bryce (Mandy) Fillpot, Baron Fillpot, Chris (Nicole) Jouett, Billy Joel (Carmen) Foster; four great great nieces, Ellie Fillpot, Lilth Kramer, Nova Marie Foster, Vada Jean Foster; five great great nephews, Trey Neumann, Nathaniel Jouett, Jadis Clemmer, Josiah Clemmer, Easton Clemmer. Harvey also raised his wife's three younger sisters Jana, Lila and Lenna Dean. He was proceeded in death by his parents Harvey and Lee Etta Hamlett, two sisters Betty Louise Leberfinger and (infant) Carmaletta Hamlett, one son Neko Durrell Hamlett, one great grandson Jude Hamlett; two nephews Benny Ray Henry, Tristan Hays; two brother in-laws Tim Neumann, Dale Nation.
Harvey Lee worked several years at an open pit mine near Silver City NM. He also spent many years cutting and styling hair in Clovis NM, there he met and made many dear friends. Their friendship and love has lasted throughout his life. He has always had a special bond and friendship that has lasted through their eighty years with his cousin Bobby and Linda Houston of Dallas TX, their trip was the highlight of Harvey's week. Harvey Lee we know there ís more joy and happiness in heaven since God has taken you home to live with him and you wouldn't trade your life with Jesus for anything here on earth.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Mar. 15, 2020