Helen Florence (Meyer) Drake


1925 - 2019
Helen Florence (Meyer) Drake Obituary
Helen Florence Drake, 93, of Clovis, NM died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Plains Regional Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, July 15, 2019 at Kingswood United Methodist Church with Pastor Bill Case officiating.
Helen was born November 8, 1925 in Erie, PA to Arthur E. Meyer and Helen Simms Meyer. She married Harold L. Drake September 5, 1944 in Erie, PA. Helen was a member of the Does and served four times as past president. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, and playing Mexican train. Helen was an avid sewer.
Survivors include: her four children; Doug (Linda) Drake of Clovis, NM, Betsy (Ronnie) Smith of Clovis, NM, Paul Drake of Socorro, NM, and David (Vickie) Drake of Englewood, CO, ten grandchildren; Hank (Hailey) Drake, Amanda (Charles) Gonzales, Shannon (Lee) Grosch, Walker (Mandi) Drake, Suzanne (Christian) Uhrich, Erin (Jeremy) Jewett, Chance (Toni) Daves, Rayce Daves, Kevin (Dr. Christy) Hall, and Kristyn (Kevin) Hatley, 22 great-grandchildren; Makayla, Luke, Emma, America, Naia, Navie, Corey, Johnny, Emelia, Olyvia, Corbin, Jenna, Anna, Ella, Chad, Trent, Brannon, Drake, Damien, Eliana, Ari, Mason, and Nicholas. She was preceded in death by her parents; Arthur and Helen Meyer, husband; Harold L. Drake, grandson; Corey McKenna (Tara), daughter; Christine Daves, and son-in-law; Don Daves.
Family request memorial contributions be made to Clovis Carver Library, 701 N Main St, Clovis, NM 88101.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on July 13, 2019
