Helen (LaFlamme) Fritz
1924 - 2020
Helen Fritz, 96, of Clovis, NM passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at her home in Clovis. Cremation has taken place and a private service will be held at a later date.
Helen was born February 23, 1924, in Braggsville, British Columbia to Darius LaFlamme and Victoria Dubay LaFlamme. She married Raymond Fritz on May 5, 1960, in Ogunquit, NY. Helen worked in a Textile Factory. She was dedicated to taking care of her family and loving with all her heart. Helen enjoyed golfing, caring for her grandchildren. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and Women's Auxiliary Post 3280.
Survivors include: her daughter; Vickie Marin of Clovis, NM, step-daughter; Marilyn Scirillo (Joseph) of Westerly, Rhode Island, sister; Betty Owellette of Maine, two grandchildren; Jonathon Marin (Matthew Carr) and Crystal Marin, two great-grandchildren; Jade Ashlee Marin (Tyrone Johnson), Jordan Michael Ray Marin (Angelica Barela), and great-great-grandchild; Raymond Jay Barela Marin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Darius and Victoria LaFlamme, husband; Raymond Fritz, brother; Stanley LaFlamme, and step-son; David Fritz.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com

Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
