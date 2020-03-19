|
|
Helen Janeway Hammond was born in Haddam, Kansas June 11, 1922, the only offspring of Malcolm and Cora Janeway and as a child relocated to Clovis, New Mexico, where her parents owned and operated Janeway Drug. After high school, she attended Colorado Women's College and UNM and married George Hammond January 4, 1944, moving to the Hammond Ranch north of Clovis. They had three daughters, Jane, Georgia, and Jeri and moved back into town to raise the girls where they remained until George's death in 1995. Being a social butterfly and fabulous cook, she loved playing cards, entertaining friends, traveling and reading and lived life to the fullest.
In 2005 Helen relocated to Albuquerque, New Mexico along with her youngest daughter Jeri and her husband Gary Cook where she remained until her death at 97 on March 6, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband George, daughter Georgia Griffin, son-in-law Gary Cook, and niece Kim Mariano of San Angelo, TX.
She is survived by daughters Jane Garza and husband O.T., of Odessa, TX, Jeri Martin and husband Bobby of Albuquerque, NM and son-in-law Lee Griffin and partner Sue Morris of Ruidoso, NM. Surviving grandchildren are Trenton Wolf and wife Susie of Dallas, TX, Blaine Wolf of New York City, Shannon Griffin and partner Juan Lopez of Oklahoma City, OK, Zachary Cook and Wife Jenny of Ruidoso, NM, Molly Garza and partner Shaun Berry of Albuquerque ,NM, Tomas Garza and wife Cindy of Phoenix, AZ, Jeremy Martin and wife Christy of Nashville, TN, and Whitney Martin Roe of Cleveland, TN. There are also nieces Linda Turner and husband Butch of Borger, TX, Martha Hardwick and husband Stanley of Clovis, NM, and Leigh Willmon and husband Mike of Clovis, NM and a herd of rascal great grandkids and pets!
If anyone would like to donate to a worthy cause in Helen's honor, the family recommends ASEA Advancing Life Foundation, a company that puts in clean water wells in rural communities in Cambodia. $375.00 can provide clean drinking water to 200 people. The contact address is 1488 West Pleasant View Drive, Pleasant Grove, Utah 84062 or go to [email protected].
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Mar. 22, 2020