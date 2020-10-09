Helen Marie (McMillan) Shaw, 89 of Fort Sumner, NM passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Farwell Care and Rehab Center following an illness. She was born September 29, 1931 in Agudo, NM the fourth child of John H. and Herma I. McMillan. As she stated in the "Living Water" book years ago, they grew up along the railroad tracks where each child laid claim to their favorite locomotive. One of the fondest memories of the children was the roar of the huge steam locomotives as they rattled and vibrated the windows and floors of their home. Her husband Carroll would later testify to this when he spent his first night in the McMillan home.
In 1937 Helen started school in Fort Sumner. All but about 2 1/2 years were spent in this school. In 1945 the family moved from Agudo to Yeso. About this time a dear little sister was born, making the siblings five. Yeso was home during all of Helen's high school years. In high school she loved being a cheerleader for 3 years, cheering for the Foxes basketball and football teams. She graduated from high school in 1949.
In January, 1950, Helen enrolled at NM State University and there met Carroll Shaw. They hit it off big time. During their dating life at NM State they especially enjoyed dancing together. They won a dance contest while attending school there and their love of dancing continued on through the years. When you watched them dance it seemed like they were just made for each other and made to dance together.
Helen was married to Carroll on February 25, 1951 in the Yeso Baptist Church. Their first move after marrying was to Bibo, NM where Carroll taught veterans at nearby Seboyeta. In July 1951 Helen and Carroll moved to Elida where he taught Vocational Agriculture. Helen drove a school bus and worked in a mercantile store at Kenna, NM. While living in Elida their son Roy Tyson was born. In the summer of 1956 they moved to Fort Sumner where Carroll taught 6th grade until he became the elementary principal in 1962. A daughter, Tauna Renee, was born in Fort Sumner in 1957.
Helen began work as a secretary in the De Baca County Extension Office in 1966. She loved her job and often commented what wonderful people she got to work with. She loved working with the 4-H kids as they worked on their projects and working the livestock sale at the county fair. Helen retired from the extension service in 1991 when Carroll was battling cancer. He passed away the same year. Helen adored Carroll and spoke so lovingly of him, always.
Helen served on the De Baca General Hospital Board and as Secretary for the De Baca County Farm Bureau. She loved her church work, playing in evening couples' bridge club, and in a daytime bridge club as well. She loved to sew, read, and work in her yard. Helen loved mornings and sunshine and warmth. Along with music. She dearly loved her family and friends. Helen loved and kept her faith in the Lord Jesus. She was a lady.
Helen's kids and grandchildren have shared some favorite memoires. She was so loving, yet also firm. They knew she meant business because she loved them.
Ty and Tauna recall her having their daddy direct them both to lay down across the picnic table in the back yard for administration of his belt strap. Their offense was having taken a nice, deep, fully immersed dip in their big neighborhood mud hole which had filled to the top with irrigation water. They were in their brand new white shirts. The hole was the neighborhood kids digging project- the Shaw, McMillan, and Cortese kids. Helen watched from the window as her children received their discipline.
Helen's granddaughters Niki, Erin, Amy and Emily have shared many precious memories. Emily loved baking pies with her and her grandma teaching her how to crimp the crusts. Amy remembers trips to Agudo and her grandma sharing stories of growing up out there. She remembers coloring, doing puzzles, playing dominoes, waking up to bran muffins and pancakes, her ice cream and coffee in late evening. Niki remembers walking the track after supper during summer evenings, playing skip-bo, doing puzzles and her grandma teaching her how to sew. She remembers her grandma always having lozenges for them during church. And the time she got a spanking before church for playing in the mud in her church clothes. Erin remembers the smell of beans cooking and rolls rising and waking up to the peppered bacon with her pancakes and orange juice- and her ice cream and coffee in the late evening. All remember the wonderful smells as she cooked. All remember her telephone on the wall by the stove with its long cord. All remember their grandma saying she was going to "steal some sugar" when they were little. All (including nieces and great nieces) remember the games and music and laughter and the toy closet and dress up clothes. All remember a dear Godly woman who loved them .
Helen is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Carroll W. Shaw on July 29, 1991, a sister Frankie Lee Martin, two brothers Henry Melvin McMillan and John W. McMillan, and a great granddaughter, Laura Reagan Johnson.
Survivors include a son Ty Shaw and his wife Julie of Clovis, daughter Tauna Rogers of Fort Sumner, one sister Carol Ann Senowech of Woodstock, GA, four granddaughters Niki Black and husband Monty of Clovis, Erin Switzer and husband Lance of Clovis, Amy Owen and husband Taylor of Tijeras, NM, Emily Johnson and husband Jacob of Topeka, KS, along with 11 great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19 Pandemic Social Distancing guidelines, services are limited to the family. We ask that you keep Helen and her family in your prayers. You may leave a tribute, a favorite memory, or sign the online guestbook at www.chavezfuneralhome.com
Funeral services will be held at the Fort Sumner Church of Christ with Pastor Silas Shotwell officiating. Burial will be in the Shaw/McMillan family plot in Fort Sumner Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Ty Shaw, Terry McMillan, Lance Switzer, Monty Black, Taylor Owen, Knox Cortese and Jacob Johnson. Honorary bearers will include Winona McMillan, Charlene Franks, Dolores Drake, Delia Chavez, Lou Ann Cortese, Jake Lucero, Tony Lucero and all her family and friends.
Contributions in memory of Helen Shaw may be sent to the Christian Children's Home, 1356 NM-236, Portales, New Mexico 88130 or the Fort Sumner Cemetery Association P.O. Box 180, Fort Sumner, New Mexico 88119.
Arrangements are under the direction of Chavez Funeral Home, 830 N. Fifth Street, Fort Sumner, New Mexico. (575) 355-2311.