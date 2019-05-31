Helen Roman, 87, surrounded by her adoring family, entered into the presence of her heavenly Father Monday, May 27, 2019. Family visitation will be on Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 5 PM to 7 PM at Steed-Todd Funeral Home at 800 E. Manana. Funeral services will be at 10 AM on Friday, June 7 at Steed-Todd Chapel with Pastor David Swann officiating. Burial will follow at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Zach Roman, Marcus Petroski, Eric Petroski, Dustin D'Amour, Donald D'Amour, Hunter D'Amour, Aidan D'Amour, Asher Brandon, and Gray Brandon. Honorary pallbearers are Heidi Petroski, Avery Petroski, Lily Brandon, Rochclle Roman-Green, Heather Roman-Green, Brittany Roman-Green Rogers, Christopher Glaser, Kristina Countryman, Ellie Countryman, and Jackson Countryman.

Helen was born April 22, 1932, in Millet Texas. She was married to the love of her life, Jimmy Roman, for 62 years. She worked as a bookkeeper and was a housewife. She was an expert seamstress and loved to cook, entertain, and read. The most important thing to Helen was spending time with her beloved family.

Left to cherish her memory include her four daughters, Linda D'Amour and husband Don of Clovis, NM, Hazel Wetzel and husband Scott of Clovis, NM, Darla Roman-Green and husband Terry of Woodstock, NY, and Krystal Roman of Lake Katrine, NY; 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Esau Reeves, Ira Lee Reeves and wife Dorthy, Eddie Marvin Reeves and wife Cheryl; and one sister, Bitty Cook.

Helen was preceded in death by her cherished husband Jimmy, her parents, one brother, Homer Reeves, and one great-granddaughter Kate Petroski.

Services are under the care of Steed Todd Funeral Home, 800 E. Manana, Clovis NM 88101 (575) 763-5541. You may sign the online guest registry at www.steedtodd. com. Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on June 2, 2019