Graveside services for Helen Ruth Franse, 91, of Clovis, were held at 10:00 AM, Thurs., July 11, 2019 in the Portales Cemetery.

Helen Ruth Franse was born August 9, 1927, in Portales, and died July 9, 2019, in Clovis. She was the fifth daughter of seven born to Walter and Jessie Burnett Franse. Helen attended public school in Portales, and graduated from E.N.M.U. She received her Master's Degree from USC at Los Angeles in Psychiatric Social Work. Helen held many positions for the county of Los Angeles and the state of California. Her first assignment was with the welfare of the blind, and later she spent many years in the Dialysis Department of the County Hospital in East Los Angeles.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Clarence, Donald and Ralph Franse; her sisters, Marie Mackechnie, Carolyn Reese and Letha Mae Franse.

She is survived by sisters, Thelma Anderson, Ida Lou Purdum, Betty McCormick; and brother, Roy (Jerrie Lou) Franse; and many nieces and nephews.

Wheeler Mortuary is in charge of Funeral arrangements. In memory of Helen, donations may be made to a scholarship in her name at E.N.M.U. Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on July 14, 2019