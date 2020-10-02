Herbert Earl Hartle, 84, of Clovis, New Mexico, soared home on Friday, October 2nd, 2020, at his residence with loved ones by his side.
Celebration of Life will be held on at Kingswood United Methodist Church, Clovis, NM, on Wednesday, October 7th, at 10 a.m., with the Reverend Bill Case officiating. Live streaming will be available for those unable to attend at youtube.com.
Kingswood UMC Clovis, NM.
Herbert was born to Lester Wilson and Hilah Jane Thompson Hartle on December 16, 1935, in Fowler, New York. He joined the United States Air Force on March 4, 1954, in Ogdensburg, New York. He married his soul mate and love of his life, Dortha L. (Lucy) Hartle, on August 6, 1955.
Herb enjoyed woodworking projects, fixing things and teasing his grandchildren. He was a highly decorated Airman and his service in the Air Force took him to various locations, including Alaska (before Statehood), Korea, Japan, Thailand and Vietnam. He retired from the Air Force in Clovis, NM, with 20 years, 1 month & 27 days of service to his country. He was recently recognized during a veteran pinning ceremony, publicly acknowledging his military service and sacrifices. After retirement, he began working in a new career as a carpet installer for several local businesses. He also worked for Lowe's Home Improvement for about 2 years. Herb served as a member of the Parks and Recreation Board, the CASA board as a Court Appointed Special Advocate, he served on many boards at Kingswood United Methodist Church, he drove the van for the After School Program, and he served on the board for the Relay For Life
for many years, serving as Logistics Coordinator. He loved his McDonald Coffee Buddies.
Herbert was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Eva Hartle; his brothers, Arthur, Leslie, Bob, Harold and a sister, Arlene.
He is survived by his precious wife, Lucy, of the home; 2 sons, Rick (Amy) Hartle of Layton, UT, Greg (Marilyn) Hartle of Clovis, NM; and a daughter, Pam (Tommy) Firestone of Clovis, NM; grandchildren: Leda Waldstein (John), Amanda Anderson (Colin), Valerie Housley (Shane), Eric Hartle (Jaclyn), Mitch Hartle (Ethan), Shauna Mahaney (Justin), Stephanie Jones (Brian), Brenton Hartle (Leslie), Jaymi Firestone & Jef Firestone (Hannah); 19 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren; a brother, Ken (Helen) Hartle of Gouverneur, NY; sisters in law, Hilda Hartle and Evelyn McCranie. He is also survived by his best friend, Ben Old.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
or Kingswood United Methodist Church in his honor. Herb's family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Interim Healthcare Hospice, our family and friends for their compassionate care.