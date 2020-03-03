|
|
H.G. "Johnny" Eastwood Jr., 98, of Clovis, NM passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at his home. A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Wednesday, March 5, 2020 at Muffley Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, March 6, 2020 at The Chapel with Don Reid officiating. Burial will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, March 6, 2020 at Ft. Sumner Cemetery.
Johnny was born September 5, 1921 in Tolar, NM to Herman George "Pug" Eastwood and Gladys Williams Eastwood. He attended school in Tolar and Taiban, NM. Johnny joined the Navy in 1942 and served in the South Pacific. He married his first wife, Frances, August 19, 1943. Johnny started Eastwood Construction in 1947 and served Clovis and surrounding areas for 68 years. He married Aileen Roach, September 20, 1990 in Las Vegas, NV. Johnny was a member of the Clovis Evening Lions, American Legion Post 25, and . Johnny was an Alumni of Eastern New Mexico University. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Survivors include: his wife; Aileen Eastwood of Clovis, NM, six children; Bob Eastwood of Clovis, NM, Suzanne Estes (Dick) of Clovis, NM, Dan Roach of Nebraska, Dyana Cochrum (Mike) of Texas, Daron Roach (Becky) of New Mexico, and Don Frederiksen of Texas, nine grandchildren; Todd Estes (Mitzi) of Clovis, NM, Amy Luscombe (Mike) of Clovis, NM, Mandy Adams (Bryan) of Nebraska, Taylor Frederiksen of Texas, Reagan Frederiksen of Texas, Araon Roach (Stephanie) of Nebraska, Shad Roach of California, Spencer Roach of New Mexico, and Bryan Hons of Texas, and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; Pug and Gladys Eastwood, first wife; Frances Eastwood, two brothers; R.E. Eastwood, and Billy Eastwood, sister; Loretta Faye Eastwood, two daughters; Loretta Kathleen Eastwood and Debra Frederiksen, and two grandchildren, Seth Roach and Brandon Roach.
The family request memorial contributions be made to NM Christian Children's Home, 1356 Hwy 236, Portales, NM 88130, or Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico, 2217 E. Brady, Clovis, NM 88101.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Mar. 4, 2020