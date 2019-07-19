Homer Dale Morgan, 88 of Texico, NM passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Amarillo, Texas following an illness. He was born May 28, 1931 in Wichita Falls, Texas to the home of Homer and Hettie (Garnett) Morgan.

Homer grew up in Quay, NM where he attended school. He graduated from Forrest High School. He worked as a heavy equipment operator including several years at Los Alamos Laboratory. He ranched and farmed in Quay County and De Baca County and made his home on the Guy Shipley Ranch. He served 27 years as a firefighter with the Clovis Fire Department. Homer was baptized at the House Baptist Church in 1975. He made his home in Fort Sumner, Clovis, Tucumcari, and for the past 20 years in Texico. He enjoyed deer, elk, antelope hunting, camping, and water skiing.

Homer is preceded in death by his parents, a daughter Susan Morgan in 1965, five brothers Garnett Edwards, Henry Edwards, Gordon Edwards, Newell Edwards, Theron Edwards, and a step-son Jerry Wimberly.

Survivors include his wife Patsy Roberts of Texico, a son Johnny Morgan (Teri) of Midland, TX, three daughters Cindy Ridley (Dwayne) of Melrose, Tracy Roper (Chris) of Amarillo, and Jill Tatum (Tedd) of Ima, NM, four grandchildren Sunny Hamilton (Shawn) of Clovis, Karina Roberts (Cutter) of Melrose, Tyler Tatum (Lauren) of Meadow, TX, and Kole Tatum (Shelby) of McAlister, NM, a step daughter Vicki Roberts (Don) of Texico along with 8 great-grandchildren.

The family requests contributions in memory of Homer Dale Morgan to a local volunteer fire department or the Baptist Children's Home.

Visitation hours will be Friday, July 19, from 1pm to 6pm. The family will receive friends from 3pm to 5pm.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Chavez Funeral Home Chapel, Fort Sumner, New Mexico. Mr. Curtis Allen will officiate the services. Interment will follow at Fort Sumner Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Tyler Tatum, Kole Tatum, Cutter Roberts, Shawn Hamilton, Jacob Bailey, Jarod Baldwin, Jason Roberts, and Dustin Welsh.

Arrangements are under the direction of Chavez Funeral Home, 830 N. Fifth Street, Fort Sumner, New Mexico. To place an online tribute or sign the guest book go to www.chavezfuneralhome.com Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on July 21, 2019