Church service for Homer J. Tankersley, Jr. age 93, of Clovis, New Mexico is scheduled for 2:00 PM, October 7, 2020, at Central Baptist Church in Clovis, New Mexico with Paul Tankersley and Michael Kirby officiating. A viewing will take place Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Central Baptist Church from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm, with the family receiving friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Burial will be in Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens. Homer died Saturday, October 3, 2020, in Clovis, New Mexico. He was born March 25, 1927, in Dallas, Texas to Homer Tankersley, Sr. and Audrey (Rice) Tankersley. He married Doris Ballard in Dallas, Texas on August 25, 1951.
Homer was a music student at Southern Methodist University and enlisted in the military during World War II and served with the 82nd Airborne in Europe between 1944 and 1945 in France and Germany. While in the military, Homer sang U.S.O. shows. In 1949 he became the lead singer with the original Imperial Sugar Quartet and inducted in to the "Gospel Music Hall of Fame". In 1957, Homer rededicated his life to the Lord at a Billy Graham crusade at Madison Square Garden in New York City. In December 1961 Homer opened "Town & Country Men's Shop". In March 1972 he expanded his business into "Tankersley's Clothing Store" on Main Street in Clovis. Homer served Central Baptist Church for 32 years and First Baptist Church in Clovis for 19 years as Music Minister. He worked as a music evangelist across America and England with Dr. Angel Martinez, Wayne Bristow, and many others in churches such as First Baptist, Dallas, First Baptist, Memphis, First Baptist, Kansas City, and others. Homer recorded at Norman Petty Studios as Ken James & Ken Pepper. He also completed recording sessions in Dallas, Captial Studios in Los Angeles, and in London with the London Philharmonic Orchestra resulting in 6 albums of inspirational music. In 1991 Homer formed the recording and touring group "Praise Quartet" with his son Paul. He is preceded in death by his parents; one sister Evelyn Bell; and two brothers Jack and Gordon Tankersley.
Homer is survived by his wife Doris; his two sons, Paul Tankersley and his wife, Patsy of Clovis, New Mexico and Phil Tankersley and his wife, Lisa of Frisco, Texas; two grandchildren Tracee Martin and her husband, Thomas and Kevin Tankersley and his wife, Rosie; and four great-grandchildren T.J. Gregg, Emerson Tankersley, Ava Wright, and Ty Tankersley. The family wishes to thank caregivers Erika Lopez, Montaya, and especially Tristan, Susan and Jordan of Presbyterian Hospice for their tender care in Homer's final days
The family suggests memorials be sent to the Baptist Children's Home, PO Box 629, Portales, New Mexico 88130.