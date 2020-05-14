Colonel Hubert "Hugh" Joseph Carron of Clovis N.M. passed away on April 26, 2020, at the age of 84. Hugh was born in Bloomsdale, Missouri on August 13, 1935, at the home of his parents Edwin Peter Carron and Pauline Rose (Jerca) Carron. He was the fifth of ten children, 5 boys and 5 girls and Hugh had wonderful memories of their childhood adventures. Hugh was a 1953 graduate of Valle High School and a 1977 graduate of American Technological University in Killeen, Texas where he received a bachelor of science in aviation technology. Later he received his Masters in Business Administration from Eastern New Mexico University.

Hugh obtained his pilots license at the age of 17 and earned his commission and pilot's wings in 1961 through the Aviation Cadet Program. He served two tours in Vietnam, the first as a forward air controller flying the 0-1 and the second as a F-100 pilot. Upon completion of his second Southeast Asia tour he was assigned to Cannon Air Force Base where he met and married Mona Rae (Campbell) Carron on June 22, 1968, in Clovis, N.M. They enjoyed their many military assignments especially Upper Heyford, England and George, AFB in California. Together they traveled, collected antiques, ate in wonderful restaurants and made many lifelong friends.

Hugh had more than 5000 hours flying time and his combat experience included 730 flying hours with more than 450 missions. He had 14 years experience flying the F-111 and flew F-4's while Deputy Commander of Maintenance at George AFB in California. In 1976 while in the Air Force, Hugh participated in a three-month Poseidon Submarine Strategic Deterrent Patrol aboard the nuclear submarine the USS Nathanael Greene. His awards included the Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal with 17 oak leaf clusters, Air Force Commendation Medal and the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with palm. He retired with over 30 years of military service including 26 years in the tactical air forces.

Hugh enjoyed eating good food, cooking, gardening, and his pet cats and turtles. He loved the mountains of New Mexico, particularly hunting and fishing with his grandson Zachary Williams and son-in-law Travis Cain. Hugh was a great husband, father and teller of stories.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Paul Carron, two sisters Mildred Kraenzle and Mary Ann Reed and step-son Scott Ridley.

He is survived by his wife of almost 52 years, Mona Rae Carron, daughter Susan Cain and husband Travis, step-daughter Judy Williams and husband Billy, step-daughter Lee Ann Timberlake and his step-son's wife Kris Ridley.

Hugh is survived by his grandchildren Campbell and Alexander Cain; Crystal and Zachary Williams, wife Glennis; Monroe Timberlake, wife Dee Rae; and Emma Ridley. Surviving brothers are Ron, Dennis and Dick Carron, his sisters Rita Bergtholdt, Betty Ritter and Ginny Packard.

Hugh was interred May 11th at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe, N.M. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.

Arrangements were entrusted to Riverside Funeral Home in Albuquerque.

