Isaac Montano
1935 - 2020
The Rosary for Isaac Montano, 85, of Portales will be recited at 9:00 AM, Thursday, November 5, 2020, in the Wheeler Mortuary Chapel. Burial services will follow in the Portales Cemetery at 10:30 AM with Fr. Francisco Carbajal officiating. Pallbearers will be Joseph Montano, Ronnie Montano, Gabriel Montano, Elijah Montano, Mark Montano and Jonathan Montano.
Isaac Montano was born August 26, 1935, in LaPalma, NM to the home of Rosa (Garcia) and Juan Montano, and died October 31, 2020, in Lubbock, TX. The family moved from Encino, NM to Portales in 1947. After finishing high school, Isaac worked on local farms, and in construction, before going to work at Borden's Peanut Mill. Eventually, he went to work at the Selected Casings Plant where he became the supervisor and eventually manager. Mr. Montano retired from the plant after 25 years. Later, he worked overseeing home healthcare workers for Colonial Heritage Nursing Home. He also worked for the Socorro Taxi Co. taking patients to and from doctor's appointments.
On February 6, 1959, in Portales, he was married to Irene Gutierrez. The couple had five children together. In addition, they adopted a grandson that they also raised. He was a faithful and lifelong member of the Catholic church. Isaac always raised a large garden, and took his produce to the local Farmer's Market. He enjoyed going fishing and deer hunting with his sons, but his greatest enjoyment was simply spending time with his family and friends.
Mr. Montano is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, Isaac Montano, Jr. of Hobbs, NM, Paul and Anna Marie Montano and Henry and Kimberly Montano of Portales; a daughter and son-in-law, Bernice and Roberto Vargas of Portales; 21 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, Seferino Montano and Rudy Montano of Portales and Jerry Montano of Hobbs, NM; and three sisters, Lucy Cancino of Lubbock, TX, Rose Carter of Portales and Patricia Juaquez of Hobbs, NM; and by his former wife and the mother of his children, Irene Campbell of Portales.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Elfigo Montano and Felandro Montano; a sister, Adelina Baca and two sons, Paul Montano, Jr. and Roy Montano.

Services under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales, Inc. 500 E Third St, Portales, NM 88130 575-356-4455, www.wheelermortuary.net.

Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Rosary
09:00 AM
Wheeler Mortuary
NOV
5
Burial
10:30 AM
Funeral services provided by
Wheeler Mortuary
500 East 3rd Street
Portales, NM 88130
(505) 356-4455
Memories & Condolences
