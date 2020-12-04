Jack Dean Porter 90, of Clovis, NM entered the gates of heaven on November 27, 2020, at his home.

Jack was born October 10, 1930, in Clovis, NM. He was the last of 5 children born to Cecil and Thelma Akers Porter. He attended Pleasant Hill High School where he ran track. He was drafted into the army after high school where he served in the 517th Engr. Co. Combat. He married Dollie Louise Kirby on February 19, 1955, in Portales, NM. He went on to run the family's mechanic shop, Porter's and Sons in Friona, TX.

Jack is survived by his son-in-law, Doyle Carpenter of Clovis; his granddaughter, Zandi (Brandon) Jacobs of Clovis; his grandson, Jack Carpenter of Clovis; and his 5 great grandchildren, Toby, Caden, Ryleigh, Logan, and Colten Jacobs of Clovis.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers and sisters; his wife, Dollie; and his daughter, Tonnette Carpenter.

No services will be held per Jack's request. A celebration of life will be held with close family and friends at a later date.



