1/1
Jack Dean Porter
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack Dean Porter 90, of Clovis, NM entered the gates of heaven on November 27, 2020, at his home.
Jack was born October 10, 1930, in Clovis, NM. He was the last of 5 children born to Cecil and Thelma Akers Porter. He attended Pleasant Hill High School where he ran track. He was drafted into the army after high school where he served in the 517th Engr. Co. Combat. He married Dollie Louise Kirby on February 19, 1955, in Portales, NM. He went on to run the family's mechanic shop, Porter's and Sons in Friona, TX.
Jack is survived by his son-in-law, Doyle Carpenter of Clovis; his granddaughter, Zandi (Brandon) Jacobs of Clovis; his grandson, Jack Carpenter of Clovis; and his 5 great grandchildren, Toby, Caden, Ryleigh, Logan, and Colten Jacobs of Clovis.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers and sisters; his wife, Dollie; and his daughter, Tonnette Carpenter.
No services will be held per Jack's request. A celebration of life will be held with close family and friends at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Steed-Todd Funeral Home
800 E. Manana Blvd
Clovis, NM 88101
(575) 763-5541
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Steed-Todd Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved