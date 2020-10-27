Dr. Jacob (Jake) Haskell Moberly, devoted husband, loving father, and precious grandfather and great grandfather passed away at the age of 86 on October 22, 2020, at Baptist St. Anthony's hospital after a brief illness.
Jake was born outside Clovis, near Field, NM on December 10, 1933, to H.B. (Hiney) and Elsie May (Smith) Moberly. The youngest of three children, Jake grew up in a loving home. When Jake's father passed away in 1967, he took over the management of the family farm/ranch. He always told his parents he did not want to be a farmer. And yet when needed, he assisted his mother and sisters in maintaining and developing the family farm/ranch. The thing he said he did not want to do, became one of his greatest joys; working the land and seeing it prosper.
He met the love of his life, Janie Fern (Elliott) Moberly, in the first grade and their fairytale love story began. They were married on June 29, 1952. In everything Jake pursued in life, Janie was his helpmate and soulmate. Jake and Janie both graduated from Eastern New Mexico University, and as ENMU alumni and members of the Friends of Eastern Foundation, they were very active in promoting their alma mater. Jake served the ENMU Alumni Association for many years, including as a member of the Board of Directors and as President and Secretary. Jake earned the Outstanding Alumni Award in 1970, the Distinguished Service Award in 1987, and, along with Janie, ENMU Volunteers of the year in 2019.
Jake attended dental school in Kansas City, Missouri, and after graduation moved back home to Clovis to open his practice and raise his family. He graduated with his Masters of Dentistry from the Academy of General Dentistry in 1980. Jake was highly regarded by his patients for not only his dental skills, but also for his ability to put his patients at ease with his funny jokes and stories. Jake, along with other dentists in Clovis, was instrumental in providing free dental services to underprivileged children. His service to his profession of dentistry was undeniable, including, his service as Chairman of the NM Board of Dental Healthcare, President of University of Missouri Dental Alumni, NM Dental Association President, Academy of General Dentistry Regional Director, NM Board of Dental Examiners Executive Secretary, ENM Dental Society President, Curry-Roosevelt Counties Dental Society President, and member of the American Institute of Oral Biology Board. One of his greatest joys was knowing that his granddaughter, Nicole Moberly, would be following in his footsteps by graduating from his alma mater, the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Dentistry, with the class of 2021.
Jake also served the community of Clovis through numerous civic and community activities. Jake and Janie were longtime members of Kingswood Methodist Church. He served on many committees at Kingswood, as a teacher and lay leader. He was president of the Clovis Municipal School Board, president of the Clovis Executive Club, United Way Fund Chairman, and president of Clovis Rotary International. He was president, vice president, and executive committee chairman of the Committee of Fifty and he was on the Clovis Community College Foundation Board. Jake also served his state as president of NM Amigos and as a member of the New Mexico Boys and Girls Ranch Board.
Jake was active in banking for 40 plus years. He served on the board of directors of the Bank of Clovis for the past 20 years, including, most recently, as Chairman of the Board. Prior to that, Jake served on the board of directors of Nations Bank, Boatmans Bank, Sunwest Bank and Clovis National Bank.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He and Janie loved entertaining and doing whatever they could to be supportive of their family and friends. Family was everything to them and they loved planning trips and get-togethers for the whole family. Thanksgiving and Christmas parties in the garage were his specialty and he loved decorating and hosting our garage gatherings! We will miss him being at our Saturday morning coffee and donuts and Wednesday night happy hour, but plan on carrying on the tradition and lifting a drink in his honor. He enjoyed nothing more than a good story and a laugh and could do both better than anyone we knew. If you knew him, we are sure you have heard at least one of his favorite stories.
Jake is survived by his sweetheart and wife, Janie, and their four children: Terry Moberly and his wife, Mary Jo, of Clovis, NM; Tonya (Moberly) Adrian and her husband, Randy, of Clovis, NM; Kyle Moberly and his wife Emily, of Las Cruces, NM; and Deirdre (Moberly) Guthals of Clovis, NM. He is also survived by his nine grandchildren: Keri (Adrian) Williams and her husband, Joe, of Allen, TX; Jason Moberly and his wife, Jennifer, who reside on the family farm near Field, NM; Jessica (Moberly) Wilde and her husband, Chris, of Haslet, TX; Kendra Adrian of McKinney, TX; Megan Moberly of Las Cruces, NM; Ean Guthals of Clovis, NM; Nicole Moberly of Kansas City, MO; Bronwyn (Guthals) Spears and her husband, Jake, of Amarillo, TX; and Layton Guthals of Lubbock, TX. Jake is also survived by his twelve great-grandchildren: Zarryn Adrian, Chandler Moberly, Cole Maxwell, Molly Wilde, Caydon Wilde, Leah Moberly, Zoey Johnson, Easton Williams, Jaxson Moberly, Jacob Guthals, Sammy Guthals, and Ellowyn Spears.
Jake is survived by one sister, Donna Faye Justus and her husband, Garland, of Portales NM, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and life-long friends.
Jake is preceded in death by his parents, his oldest sister, Dawn Hathorn, and her husband, Earl.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private, graveside family service will be held, with grandson-in-law Pastor Jake Spears and Pastor Bill Case officiating.
We will have a memorial service to honor Jake and his legacy at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boys & Girls Ranch of NM or ENMU Friends of Eastern Foundation Scholarship Fund.
Jake's family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to his caretakers Rachel Gallegos and Emmy Mercado, and the doctors, nurses and staff of Baptist Saint Anthony Hospital of Amarillo, TX for the excellent care they provided him in such a difficult time.
