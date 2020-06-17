Jacques (Jack, Jake) Alexis Galipeaux, longtime resident of Clovis NM, received the Lord's call on June 5, 2020 in Las Cruces, New Mexico.



"Jack" grew up in Los Angeles California where he acquired the love and knowledge of anything with a motor or engine. He loved to work on cars and race them as fast as one could go. He fought for our nation as a PFC in the Korean War where he earned a bronze star. He saved many lives as a paramedic during the war. He then returned home and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering and loved his job as a research and development engineer for Rockwell International. He moved to New Mexico in 1985, where he lived the rest of his life. He lived his life with a deep love for the Lord as a member of the Seventh Day Adventist church.



Jacques was born to Alex Maurice and Mae Lily Galipeaux on March 14,1930 in Bell, California. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Maurice Galipeaux, and his sister Maxine Galipeaux. He is survived by his sister, Annette (Billy) Medley of Corona, California, son John Galipeaux of Big Bear, California, son Gary Galipeaux of Muleshoe, Texas, son Jeffrey Galipeaux of Ogden, Utah, daughter Jill (Joe) Cabral of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Jaclyn Galipeaux of Las Cruces, New Mexico. His grandchildren are Chez Galipeaux, Adam Galipeaux, Amanda Galipeaux, Alexis Galipeaux, Brandon Cabral, Breeana Denny, Charlei Gaskins, Maxtyn Gaskins, and Myles Gaskins. He is also survived by his great granddaughter Scarlett Cabral. He will also be missed by his large "Chavez" family.



"Jack" loved his family dearly and was known for fixing anything and everything. Nothing was ever broken for good. A genius mind, indeed.



A memorial service will be held in Clovis, NM on June 26, 2020 at 2:00pm at Steed-Todd Funeral Chapel, followed by a celebration of his life at the Chavez family home.



