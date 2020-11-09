Graveside service for JaDan B. Sudderth age 63, of Farwell, Texas, is scheduled for 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Sunset Terrace Memorial Cemetery in Farwell, Texas with Russ Ponder officiating. The viewing will be at Ellis Funeral Home in Muleshoe on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, from 8:30 AM to 8:00 PM. JaDan died Friday, November 6, 2020, in Lubbock. He was born August 27, 1957, in Friona, Texas to J.B. and Peggy (Woodson) Sudderth.
JaDan was a computer programmer. He enjoyed square dancing, playing chess and working on computers. He is preceded in death by his father, J.B.
JaDan is survived by his mother, Peggy Sudderth; his brother, Daren Sudderth and his wife Angela of Farwell, Texas; his nephews, Gaylen Sudderth and his wife, Michelle and their son, Jaxon, Jason Sudderth, and Colton Sudderth and his wife, Ashley and their children, C.J., Adlea, Cheyanne and Weston; and his niece Hanna Sudderth.
The family suggests memorials be sent to the First Baptist Church, 404 Avenue E, Farwell, Texas, 79325. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com.