James Allen Van Winkle passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family, on November 19th 2019. Jim was born In Portales, New Mexico on April 6, 1947, to Albert Pike and Sybil Van Winkle. Jim was the baby of 14 children. He grew up in Portales New Mexico, graduating from Portales High School in 1966. Many knew him in those days for his shenanigans and shining moments on the football field. Jim's love of the grocery business started at the age of 15 stocking shelves and delivering groceries at Hometown Foods and Grady's in Portales. In 1983 he and two of his brothers Al and Fred Van Winkle, became business partners eventually owning several Van Winkles IGA Grocery stores throughout New Mexico. Jim retired from the grocery business in November of 1997.
After retiring, Jim and his wife Darlene moved full time to Ruidoso, New Mexico. They enjoyed many hobbies such as traveling, remodeling homes for resale, wood working and adventuring in their RV. Jim also loved spending time with family and friends whenever possible.
Jim married Sharon Jones in 1968 and had two children, Russ and Holly. In 1994 he married Darlene Stockard and received the gift of her two children, Tonya and Tyson. From here their family was further blessed with a total of six grandchildren.
Jim is survived by his wife Darlene Van Winkle, his son Russ Van Winkle and children Zane and Grant, daughter Holly Tate and husband Brian and children Jaren, Tesa, Brandon and Brittany, daughter Tonya Hale and husband Larry and children Isaac and Jessi and husband Mason. He is also survived by his brothers Pete and Bill Van Winkle and sisters Helen Hester and Cookie McGee, as well as many other loved family members, nieces nephews and dear friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Pike and Sybil, son Tyson Stockard, first wife Sharon, brothers Rip, Al, Buck and Fred Van Winkle. Sisters Vera Arnold, Wanda Hankins, Joanne Ussery, Janice Turner and Joy Magaha.
There will be an informal celebration of his life on Saturday Dec 14th, 2019, from 11:00am-1:00pm at Cree Meadows Golf Course in Ruidoso NM. A time to gather with family and friends and share memories of our dearly loved Papa, Dad, Husband and cherished friend.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Dec. 8, 2019