James "Jay" Bauer age 72, of Clovis, NM, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020, at University Medical Center in Lubbock, TX. Visitation will be held, Monday, February 10, 2020, from 2:00PM to 6:00PM, at 1430 Thornton St., Clovis, NM. Rosary will be held, Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 10:00AM at, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Mass of the Resurrection, will be held at 10:30AM, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, with Father Eli Valadez officiating. Burial will follow, at Mission Gardens of Memories, with full military honors provided by Cannon Air Force Base Honor Guard.
James was born to Frank Joseph and Mary Teresa (Brown) Bauer on September 5, 1947, in San Francisco, CA. He married Sandra Glenn on April 7, 1973, at Cannon Air Force Base. James was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic church, where he loved to volunteer. He enjoyed steam engine trains and was very involved with his family.
Survivors include: his daughter; Kimberly I Bauer of Clovis, NM, son; Ronald Bauer (Crystal) of Horizon City, TX, four grandchildren; Mekhi James Bauer, Jeremiah Joseph Bauer, Tyson Bauer, and Jocelyn Bauer, two sisters-in-law; Sharon Hughes and Rhonda Glenn both of Clovis, NM, and a host of extended family, nieces, and nephews.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Feb. 9, 2020