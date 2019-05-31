James Edward Malloy, age 86, of Clovis, NM, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019. Jim was born June 6, 1932 in Cedar Bluffs, NE to Raymond and Isabelle Malloy. He was in the United States Air Force and remained in Clovis upon completion of his service. He married Charlene Francis November 24, 1954 in Clovis. They were married 61 years.

He spent the majority of his career in the insurance business as a partner in an independent insurance agency. He felt strongly about serving his community and served as president o the Chamber of Commerce and president of the Clovis Industrial Board. He was a member of the Committee of 50, served on Clovis Airport Board, and a member of the Elks Lodge.

He enjoyed flying and had his private pilot license with multi engine IFR rating. Jim loved to dance and play golf. He and Charlene loved to travel and were avid fisherman, taking trips to Mexico and to Various lakes in the US. Most of all he enjoyed spending time at his lake house in Logan, NM where he was surrounded by family, friends, and lots of good times.

He is survived by his children, Jeff Malloy (Randi), Lee Malloy (Denise Anderson), and his daughter Patti Johnson (Brad) all of Clovis, NM, four grandchildren; Jordan Malloy of Midland, TX, Lauren Mazurek (Lee) of Lubbock, TX, Heather Bender (Scottie) of Clovis, NM, and Brittany Johnson of Amarillo, TX, two great-grandchildren; Kenedi and Kollins Bender, sister; Mary Wiese of Columbus, NE, and close friend, Gayle Telshaw of Clovis, NM.

He is preceded in death by his wife; Charlene Malloy, his grandson; Nicholas Malloy, his brother; Francis Malloy, his sisters; Kathy Cruickshank, and his paretns; Raymond and Isabelle Malloy.

Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on June 2, 2019