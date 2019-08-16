|
|
James K. Pruitt, 82, of Clovis, NM passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, at his home. A visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm, Monday, August 19, 2019, at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 N. Thornton, Clovis. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at The Chapel, 1500 N. Thornton, with Jeff Abernathy officiating. Military Honors will be presented by Cannon AFB Honor Guard.
James was born October 5, 1936, in Violonia, AR to Floyd Pruitt and Lydia Lucille Williams Pruitt. He married Gladys August 8, 1974, in Clovis, NM. James served in the US Air Force retiring at Cannon AFB in 1974. He was a member of the VFW, , and American Legion. After his retirement he worked as a truck driver hauling livestock. Jim loved his family and was always ready to lend a helping hand. He loved fishing and going to rodeos. He always had a story to tell about his years in the military or his truck driving adventures.
Survivors include: his wife; Gladys V. Pruitt, daughter; Carolyn Pruitt, step-son; Gary Langford (Cathy), two step-daughters; Phyllis Fenn and Rita (Russ) Watjen, granddaughter; Izabella Wallen, nine step-grandchildren; Becky (James) Hadley, James (Kathy) McDonald, Jody (Anessa) McDonald, Tracey (Roman) Dominguez, Mickey (Bryant) Faircloth, Darren (Desi) Langford, Jeff (Shauna) Abernathy, Jennifer (Randy) Johnson, and Joe Paul (Stephanie) Abernathy, brother; Bob Pruitt, two sisters; Wilma (Jack) Haese, and Sula (Mac) Macedo, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; Floyd and Lucille Pruitt, and brother; Floyd Pruitt Jr.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Aug. 18, 2019