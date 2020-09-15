1/1
James Terrel Pruit
1937 - 2020
James Terrel Pruit, 83, of Clovis, NM passed away on Monday September 14, 2020 at his home. A service will be held at 11:00 am (CST) on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Sunset Terrace in Farwell, TX, with Pastor Tommy Hohstadt officiating.
James was born March 15, 1937, in Lingo, NM to Ivan Pruit and Maude Collins Pruit. He married Laquita Terry on June 28, 2014, in Clovis, NM. James was the owner and operator of Pruit TV. He enjoyed playing cards and 42. James like fishing, hunting, and traveling.
Survivors include: his wife; Laquita Terry of the home, son; Randall Pruit of Clovis, NM, daughter; Michelle of El Paso, TX, grandson; Bryan Pruit, and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; Ivan and Maude Pruit, his first wife, Adele Pruit, and two sisters; Evelyn Pace and Georgie Foster.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com

Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Muffley Funeral Home Inc.
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
575-762-4435
