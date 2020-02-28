|
Jan Lee Hamilton, 70, of Clovis, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock, TX. She was born August 16, 1949, in Clovis, NM to Vernon and Opal Allen.
Jan married Mike Hamilton March 11, 1982. She received an Associates of Science Degree form ENMU – Clovis on May 16, 1986. She was a member of the 16th and Pile Church of Christ and the Great Dames. She worked 30 years for Clovis Community College retiring in 2012, leaving with a lifetime supply of great friends.
Jan was passionate about working in her yard and working alongside Mike at their nursery. They also enjoyed traveling around the country, camping with family, visiting her daughters in San Diego and Germany and spending time with her brother and sister. She loved her grandson Connor and her dogs and grand dogs more than anything. Like her mother, her biggest joy in life was her family. She treasured the times they were all together.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Opal Allen and her sister, Judy Powers.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Mike; a sister Linda Smith of Orland, CA and a brother Tyler Allen of Canyon, TX; two daughters, Lisha Barnes of Vista, CA and Kristie and husband Carsten Salm of Alsbac-Hahnlein, Germany, and one grandson, Connor Salm; along with numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Services will be held at First Christian Church, 1700 North Main, Tuesday March 3, 2020, at 10:30 am.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to www.scleroderma.org
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Mar. 1, 2020