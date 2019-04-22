Jane Powledge Morris, 76, of Farwell, TX died April 17, 2019, at her home. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am CDT, Saturday, April 27, 2019, at St. John Luthern Church. Cremation has taken place.

Jane was born February 9, 1943, in Midland, TX to Harvey Camp Powledge and Alta Mae Johnson Powledge. She worked as a Business Office Administrator for Edward Jones - Financial Advisor, Glen O'Rear until her retirement and as an on-call assistant until her death. She enjoyed drinking coffee, watching the Hallmark Channel, camping, and fishing. She loved spending time with her family and watching her daughter and grandsons play sports.

Survivors include her daughter; Teresa (Berny) Mesman of Farwell, TX, two grandchildren, Taylor (Hannah) Mesman of Clovis, NM, and Tanner Mesman of Farwell, TX, great-granddaughter, Maeve Mesman, and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; Harvey and Alta Mae Powledge, husband; Russell Morris, sister; Janenne Fogle, nephew, Kenneth Fogle, and son-in-law; Tom Mesman.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Braille Work Center at St. John Lutheran Church, 725 County Road DD, Farwell, TX 79325 or New Mexico Christian Children's Home, 1356 NM 236, Portales, NM 88130.

