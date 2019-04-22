Home

POWERED BY

Services
Muffley Funeral Home Inc. - Clovis
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
575-762-4435
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane (Powledge) Morris


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jane (Powledge) Morris Obituary
Jane Powledge Morris, 76, of Farwell, TX died April 17, 2019, at her home. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am CDT, Saturday, April 27, 2019, at St. John Luthern Church. Cremation has taken place.
Jane was born February 9, 1943, in Midland, TX to Harvey Camp Powledge and Alta Mae Johnson Powledge. She worked as a Business Office Administrator for Edward Jones - Financial Advisor, Glen O'Rear until her retirement and as an on-call assistant until her death. She enjoyed drinking coffee, watching the Hallmark Channel, camping, and fishing. She loved spending time with her family and watching her daughter and grandsons play sports.
Survivors include her daughter; Teresa (Berny) Mesman of Farwell, TX, two grandchildren, Taylor (Hannah) Mesman of Clovis, NM, and Tanner Mesman of Farwell, TX, great-granddaughter, Maeve Mesman, and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; Harvey and Alta Mae Powledge, husband; Russell Morris, sister; Janenne Fogle, nephew, Kenneth Fogle, and son-in-law; Tom Mesman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Braille Work Center at St. John Lutheran Church, 725 County Road DD, Farwell, TX 79325 or New Mexico Christian Children's Home, 1356 NM 236, Portales, NM 88130.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Muffley Funeral Home Inc. - Clovis
Download Now