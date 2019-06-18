Janella Fox (Jane), 77, of Clovis, NM died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at University Medical Center in Lubbock, TX. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Muffley Funeral Home Chapel, 1430 N. Thornton followed by visitation at the home of Janet and Phillip Hagler at 671 CR 5 in Clovis. Paden Hagler and Tiffany Hagler will be honorary pallbearers.

Jane was born September 23, 1941, in Muleshoe, TX to Henry Wayland "H.W." Garvin and Katie Tyson Garvin. She married Kenneth Fox June 15, 1961, in Maple, TX. Jane enjoyed crocheting, ceramics, jewelry, bead work, and sewing plus she and her husband enjoyed traveling in their travel trailer including numerous trips to bluegrass festivals. She collected Hallmark Christmas ornaments, and she also was known as the turtle lady – caring for and feeding a number of box turtles.

Survivors include: her husband; Kenneth Fox of the home, daughter; Janet (Phillip) Hagler of Clovis, NM, son; Wayland Fox of Gilbert, AZ, sister; Anna (James) Gillentine of Buffalo Gap, TX, two grandchildren; Paden Hagler of Lovington, NM and Tiffany Hagler and great-granddaughter; Addisyn Eggert both of Clovis, NM. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister; Jean Flinn, and brother; H.W. "Sonny" Garvin Jr.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on June 19, 2019