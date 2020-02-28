|
Janice Brandon Clark, 72, of Queensbury, formerly of Clovis, New Mexico, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, with her loving daughters by her side.
Born in Pecos, Texas on August 16, 1947, Janice was the daughter of the late Stonewall Jackson and Elizabeth Jane (Gaut) Brandon.
Janice was raised and educated in Clovis, New Mexico. She was a graduate of Clovis High School, Class of 1966 and was part of the marching band. While attending high school, Janice developed lifelong friendships and created an extended family.
In 1975, Janice moved to the Queensbury area and was employed by Albany Savings Bank for 15 years.
She attended Adirondack Community College where she earned a degree in applied science in nursing in 1992.
She worked as a Clinical Manager at Saratoga Hospital for 4 years before retiring as a Case Manager after 10 years of service with Glens Falls Hospital.
She was a member of North Country Arts Council and volunteered as a docent at the Hyde Collection in Glens Falls.
Janice was a skilled artist and shared her talent through arts and crafts, photography, and painting. She taught arts and crafts at Saratoga Library. She made friends everywhere she went whether it was while running errands or during her recent stay at Saratoga Hospital. Among her many talents and love of shopping, she was most proud of her children and grandchildren and is remembered for the special way she loved them.
Survivors include her daughters, Joy (Dave) Daywalt of Oakville, Ontario, Jill Clark of Troy, New York, and Lindsey (Roger) Wilcox of Tully, New York and their father, Gregory Clark of Thurman, New York; her grandchildren, Katie Daywalt and Andrew Daywalt of Oakville, Ontario and Forrest Wilcox and Ashton Wilcox of Tully, New York. Also survived by many cherished friends and pet companion, her cat, Mimi.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, March 2, 2020, from 3 until 5 p.m. at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd. Queensbury, New York.
A celebration of Janice's life will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday following the visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to of Albany, New York, 418 Broadway 1st Floor, Albany, NY 12207.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Mar. 1, 2020