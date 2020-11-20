The family of Jay Cole will be having a private memorial service for Jay. The service will be recorded and available for everyone to watch at a later date. In consideration of the private service, you may pay your respects at the funeral home on Friday and Saturday until 5:00 PM.
We have witnessed the love and compassion for Jay in the days prior to this memorial. In our minds that was the most meaningful way to show your respects to our family. Due to the current pandemic, we are trying to keep our loved ones as safe as possible. We realize many of you would like to be there, and would like to be a part of Jay's service. We're doing our best to follow the current restrictions, and to keep our family's health in mind, as we have vulnerable health issues within the family.
Jay Zachary Cole was born June 22, 1988, in Portales, to the home of Dolores Wylene (Martin) and Jeffrey Dwain Cole, and passed from this life on Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Portales. Jay grew up in Clovis, and graduated from Clovis High School in 2007. He went on to attend Eastern New Mexico University for a short time. In the ensuing years, Jay had various jobs. He even went to Washington state for a period of time to be trained as an electrician. For the past seven years, he has been employed as a chef at the Roosevelt Brewing Company in Portales. During that time he had worked at virtually every position from the front door to the kitchen. His favorite thing to do at the restaurant was to bake the brioche hamburger buns.
Jay enjoyed playing the guitar, and while he was in high school, he and some friends formed their own grunge band, known as "Hubbit." He also liked playing Johnny Cash music and other oldies with his granddad and other family members. He often played "Hide and Seek" with his nieces and nephews, and had shared a number of motor cycle trips with other family members. Jay was an animal lover, and was very attached to his two dogs and his cat.
He is survived by his father, Jeff Cole of Clovis; his two brothers, Justin (Tabitha) Cole of Portales and Jared (Caitlin) Cole of Clovis; his paternal grandparents, Leta and James D. Cole of Clovis; a niece, Genevieve Cole and three nephews, Benedict, Sullivan and Jio Cole; his aunts and uncles, Sharon Brown of Portales, Jimmy Cole of Clovis, Mary (Jody) Stockard of Brownfield, TX, Vonnie (Chris) Rousseau of Fort Worth, TX and Darrell Martin, Jr. of Wolfforth, TX; as well as numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dolores Cole, who died June 6, 2008; as well as by his maternal grandparents, Yvonna and Darrell Martin; and three uncles, Bobby Martin, Larry Cole and Greg Brown.
