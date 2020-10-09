1/1
Jean (Shields) Crowder
1928 - 2020
Jean Crowder, 92, of Clovis, NM passed away on October 9, 2020, at Retirement Ranch. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Mission Garden of Memories with Deacon Gary Elliot officiating.
Jean was born August 8, 1928, in Dougherty, OK to Claude Shields and Willie Ross Shields. She married Roy Crowder on September 10, 1946. Jean enjoyed raising her kids, tending to her garden, puzzle books, and watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.
Survivors include: five children; Paul and Star Crowder of Albuquerque, NM, Randy and Susie Crowder of Clovis, NM, Tom and Stephanie Crowder of Clovis, NM, Carol Stidham of Clovis, NM, Jay Crowder of Clovis, NM, 13 grandchildren; Doug Crowder, Justin (Kristina) Crowder, Randa (Allen) Avance, Brian (Jennifer) Crowder, Brittany Aguilar, Brandie (Jared) Roberts, Nikki Stidham, Toby (Jacque) Williams, Tonya (Dan) Troncoso, Tori Williams, Laurie (Nelson) Hollaway, Brittney Coiner, and Larry Fondrick, and 30 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; Claude and Willie Shields, husband; Roy Crowder, three brothers; Don Shields, Byron Shields, and Billy Shields, and two sisters; Eleanor Williamson, and Leota Latta.
In lieu of flowers, family request memorial contributions be made to the Lighthouse Mission, P.O. Box 297, Clovis, NM 88102.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com

Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
