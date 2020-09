Jennifer Aileen Holland, age 25, arrived at her heavenly home on September 19, 2020.

Jennifer was born as the most precious gift on December 23, 1994 to loving parents Steve and Judy Holland, in Portales, NM. Jennifer grew up in Clovis, New Mexico but graduated from high school in House, NM in 2012. Jennifer was previously an active member of the FFA in Grady,NM.

Jennifer loved nature and being outdoors. She thoroughly enjoyed fishing, hiking, and camping. Jennifer attended Texas Tech University in Lubbock, TX and studied psychology. In her spare time, Jennifer loved playing video games, listening to music, and spoiling her fur-babies Bubsy, Link, and Maddie.

Jennifer Aileen Holland is both preceded by and survived by many family members, friends, and loved ones. She will be sincerely missed, and remembered fondly by those who knew her.

Services will be announced at a later date.



Services in loving care by Steed Todd Funeral Home



