Jerry Ann (Gravitt) Priest, 81, of Clovis, NM passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020, at her home.
She was born on March 1, 1939, in Levelland, Texas, to J.E. and Fannie Gravitt. She has a sister; Helen Shirey, and a brother; John Gravitt. After she graduated Whitharrelled High School in 1957, she married James T Priest, on September 1, 1957. They enjoyed a extra long marriage before James died in 2014. They had four children; Gid, Layton, Tony, and Michele.
Jerry is survived by: her four children and their spouses; Gid (Lynette) Priest of Clovis, NM, Layton (Jackie) Priest of Artisea, NM, Tony (Sandy) Priest of Yukon, Ok, and Michele (Russell) Foster of Clovis, five grandchildren; Starla (Nate) Jones of Yukon, OK, Justin Foster of Clovis, NM, Jamie-Ann (Scott) Eggert of Ozark, MO, Rilee Priest of Clovis, NM, and Shaylee Priest of Clovis, NM, and four great-grandchildren; Makayla Jones of Yukon, OK, Auria Jones of Yukon, OK, Rosalee Eggert of Ozark, MO, and Elijah Eggert of Ozark, MO. She is preceded in death by her loving husband; James T. Priest, grandson; Jonathan Priest, as well as her parents and in-laws.
A celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Kingswood United Methodist Church, in the fellowship hall. The family is accepting visitors at 1200 Concord Road, Clovis, NM.
