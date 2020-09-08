1/1
Jerry Ann (Gravitt) Priest
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Ann (Gravitt) Priest, 81, of Clovis, NM passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020, at her home.
She was born on March 1, 1939, in Levelland, Texas, to J.E. and Fannie Gravitt. She has a sister; Helen Shirey, and a brother; John Gravitt. After she graduated Whitharrelled High School in 1957, she married James T Priest, on September 1, 1957. They enjoyed a extra long marriage before James died in 2014. They had four children; Gid, Layton, Tony, and Michele.
Jerry is survived by: her four children and their spouses; Gid (Lynette) Priest of Clovis, NM, Layton (Jackie) Priest of Artisea, NM, Tony (Sandy) Priest of Yukon, Ok, and Michele (Russell) Foster of Clovis, five grandchildren; Starla (Nate) Jones of Yukon, OK, Justin Foster of Clovis, NM, Jamie-Ann (Scott) Eggert of Ozark, MO, Rilee Priest of Clovis, NM, and Shaylee Priest of Clovis, NM, and four great-grandchildren; Makayla Jones of Yukon, OK, Auria Jones of Yukon, OK, Rosalee Eggert of Ozark, MO, and Elijah Eggert of Ozark, MO. She is preceded in death by her loving husband; James T. Priest, grandson; Jonathan Priest, as well as her parents and in-laws.
A celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Kingswood United Methodist Church, in the fellowship hall. The family is accepting visitors at 1200 Concord Road, Clovis, NM.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435 www.muffleyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Muffley Funeral Home Inc.
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
575-762-4435
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Muffley Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved