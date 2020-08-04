Jerry G. Walker, 76, of Lovington passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Jerry was born on November 12, 1943, in Littlefield, TX to Robert and Mable Walker. He grew up in Texico, NM and farmed for many years in the Texico and Three Way, Texas area. Jerry later became self employed as a truck driver and drove for Navajo for over 20 years. He enjoyed travelling, drinking coffee with his friends, but his true love was taking care of his family and being with his grandchildren.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; son, Brent Walker; daughter, Tracy Walker and 2 grandchildren, Shawn Walker and Brandi Schmidt. He is survived by his son, Brian Walker and significant other, Cindy Partlow; daughter, Sharalee "Rae" Major; brothers, Don Davis and wife, Gertrude, Bobby Walker and wife, Sandy and Weldon Walker and wife Linda; sister, Sarah Dempsey; grandchildren, Cory, Stephanie, Jessyka, Kambrie; 6 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and his amazing caregiver, Tecia Baretinicich.

Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Kirby Ratliff Funeral Home in Lovington.



