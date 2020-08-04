1/
Jerry G Walker
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry G. Walker, 76, of Lovington passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Jerry was born on November 12, 1943, in Littlefield, TX to Robert and Mable Walker. He grew up in Texico, NM and farmed for many years in the Texico and Three Way, Texas area. Jerry later became self employed as a truck driver and drove for Navajo for over 20 years. He enjoyed travelling, drinking coffee with his friends, but his true love was taking care of his family and being with his grandchildren.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; son, Brent Walker; daughter, Tracy Walker and 2 grandchildren, Shawn Walker and Brandi Schmidt. He is survived by his son, Brian Walker and significant other, Cindy Partlow; daughter, Sharalee "Rae" Major; brothers, Don Davis and wife, Gertrude, Bobby Walker and wife, Sandy and Weldon Walker and wife Linda; sister, Sarah Dempsey; grandchildren, Cory, Stephanie, Jessyka, Kambrie; 6 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and his amazing caregiver, Tecia Baretinicich.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Kirby Ratliff Funeral Home in Lovington.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kirby-Smith-Rogers Funeral Home - Lovington
321 W. Washington
Lovington, NM 88260
575-396-2221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kirby-Smith-Rogers Funeral Home - Lovington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved