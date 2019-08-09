|
|
A memorial service for Jerry Lee Aguirri will be held at 2:00 PM, on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Wheeler Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in the Portales Cemetery.
Jerry Lee Aguirri was born on December 24, 1959, in Corpus Christi, TX to the home of Miriam Jolly (Nix) and Phillip N. Aguirri and departed this life on August 6, 2019 in Portales, NM.
Jerry grew up in Portales and was a very hard worker and really enjoyed road construction work. He loved to be outdoors and like to ride horses. He also loved to be out in the country and near the mountains where he could go hunting and fishing. Jerry was a very good cook, enjoyed grilling on the barbecue. He had a very strong sense of humor, loved to joke with friends and family. He had a very close relationship with his parents before they passed away. He was a very loving father, brother and grandfather and he will be greatly missed by his friends and family.
Jerry is survived by his children, Kimberly Aguirri of Lubbock, Chance Aguirri of Portales, Ashlyn Hiner of Lubbock, Dalton Aguirri of Roswell and Jayden Aguirri of Ruidoso; ten grandchildren; one great grandchild; his brothers, Kenneth Aguirri and wife Sandy of Ingram, TX and William Aguirri and wife Suzette of Glenwood, MN; his sister, Marilyn Aguirri of San Angelo, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Aug. 11, 2019