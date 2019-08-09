Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wheeler Mortuary
500 East 3rd Street
Portales, NM 88130
(505) 356-4455
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Wheeler Mortuary
500 East 3rd Street
Portales, NM 88130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Aguirri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Lee Aguirri


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Lee Aguirri Obituary
A memorial service for Jerry Lee Aguirri will be held at 2:00 PM, on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Wheeler Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in the Portales Cemetery.
Jerry Lee Aguirri was born on December 24, 1959, in Corpus Christi, TX to the home of Miriam Jolly (Nix) and Phillip N. Aguirri and departed this life on August 6, 2019 in Portales, NM. 
Jerry grew up in Portales and was a very hard worker and really enjoyed road construction work. He loved to be outdoors and like to ride horses.  He also loved to be out in the country and near the mountains where he could go hunting and fishing.  Jerry was a very good cook, enjoyed grilling on the barbecue.  He had a very strong sense of humor, loved to joke with friends and family.  He had a very close relationship with his parents before they passed away.  He was a very loving father, brother and grandfather and he will be greatly missed by his friends and family.
Jerry is survived by his children, Kimberly Aguirri of Lubbock, Chance Aguirri of Portales, Ashlyn Hiner of Lubbock, Dalton Aguirri of Roswell and Jayden Aguirri of Ruidoso; ten grandchildren; one great grandchild; his brothers, Kenneth Aguirri and wife Sandy of Ingram, TX and William Aguirri and wife Suzette of Glenwood, MN; his sister, Marilyn Aguirri of San Angelo, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wheeler Mortuary
Download Now