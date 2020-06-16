Jerry Pat Pruitt was born on April 21, 1940, in Mountainair, New Mexico to Walter Pat Pruitt and Gracie Thelma Beevers and passed away in Roswell, NM on June 12, 2020. Jerry spent his school years in Melrose, NM graduating from Melrose High in 1958. Jerry married Patricia McCutchen in 1959 in Clovis, NM. To this marriage was born Tom, Bill and Jerry Neil.

Jerry started in heavy equipment construction first with his dad and then with his brother Neil, building reservoirs for the ranchers and roads in Utah and New Mexico, later building trails for seismic crews in the oil field. This led to seismic exploration drilling in Utah, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado and New Mexico. Jerry and Pat settled in Moab, Utah in the late 1960s. Jerry went on to be owner/operator of Jerry Pruitt Drilling, with his son Bill joining in the endeavor. Jerry and Pat later divorced.

Jerry met Janice Clark in 1992 and they married in June 1994 in Moab, Utah. From this union Jerry was blessed to gain two more children, Steven and Todd Pfnister. Jerry and Janice then moved back to his beloved New Mexico later that year. Jerry started doing heavy equipment construction again building locations and doing reclamation work with his partner Robert Chaves.

Jerry retired in 2003 leaving behind a career of many experiences and 43 years of exceptional work, his word was a better than any document. Jerry enjoyed playing horseshoes, fishing, visiting friends, playing dominos and helping others. Jerry helped many people in need without expecting anything in return or anyone knowing. Jerry's kind, gentle and generous heart was known to many especially his family.

He is survived by his wife; Janice, sons; Tom (Jeanne) Pruitt, Bill (Ellen) Pruitt, Jerry Neil Pruitt, Steve Pfnister and Todd (Petenia) Pfnister. Brothers Mickey (Alice) Pruitt and Terry (Tina) Pruitt, grandchildren; Cameron, Chase and Rylee Pruitt, Stephanie Christopherson, Michelle Kujaczynski, Caitlin Riddle and Megan Pfnister; 9 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; his grandson Christopher Pruitt; siblings Peggy Laney, Neil Pruitt and Keith Pruitt.

Services will be held June 18, 2020, at 10:00 at Waymaker Church in Roswell, New Mexico, followed by a graveside service in Melrose.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store