Jerry Paul "Trolly" Trollinger
1945 - 2020
Jerry "Trolly" Trollinger, 74, of Clovis, NM passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at his home. Cremation has taken place, and memorial services will be held, Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 11:00AM at the The Chapel, 1500 Thornton Street, Clovis. Burial to follow at Lawn Haven Memorial Garden Cemetery. Hayden Huber, Kamron Huber, Treyla Trollinger, Tatum Trollinger, Tenley Trollinger, will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Jerry was born November 5, 1945, in Lubbock, TX. He married Lynn Rutter July 30, 2011, in Clovis, NM. Jerry owned and operated J.T Glass Company. He loved to stain glass, fishing, boating, drinking beer, camping, hunting, drawing. Jerry enjoyed watching all sports and playing softball. He loved to go out dancing. Jerry was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge 3245.
Survivors include: his wife; Lynn Trollinger, two children; Trent (Trisha) Trollinger of Clovis, NM, Trendy (Derek) Spriggs of Canyon, TX, three step-children; Lisa Suetsch of Clovis, NM, Richard Smith of Belleville, MI, and Kristina Luna of Cottonwood, AZ, five grandchildren; Hayden (Kelsey) Huber, Kamron (Brittny) Huber, Treyla Trollinger, Tatum Trollinger, Tenley Trollinger and 4 great-grandchildren; Everly, Ellie, Nolan, Brensyn, two nephews; Ron Trollinger, Russell Trollinger, and niece; Lori Raper He was preceded in death by his parents; Charlie and Jean Anderson, brother; Ron Trollinger.
In lieu of flowers may be made to; Pulmonary Research Medical Center 2316 E Meyer Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64132 Telephone: (816) 276-4000

Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial service
11:00 AM
The Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Muffley Funeral Home Inc.
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
575-762-4435
