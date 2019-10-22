Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steed-Todd Funeral Home
800 E. Manana Blvd
Clovis, NM 88101
(575) 763-5541
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Rasco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mr. Jerry Rasco


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mr. Jerry Rasco Obituary
Mr. Jerry Rasco went on his greatest adventure yet, to his Heavenly home, on October 17, 2019.
Jerry was born on August 15, 1938 in Clovis, New Mexico, to George E. Rasco and Daisy Lee Allsup.
Mr. Rasco served his country in Vietnam as a Navy captain and flight surgeon. In his time with the Navy, he earned the Vietnam service medal with FMF combat operation insignia with 3 bronze stars, the National Defense Service medal, the RVN campaign medal, Strike Flight Air medal, Combat Action medal, and NVC ribbon bar. Jerry went to medical school in Colorado, and then opened his own private practice as an orthopedic surgeon in California. In his younger years as a college student, he served as a DJ and weatherman for KCLV radio on his own show, the Jerry Rasco Show. He also still has two internet radio stations as well as an internet television station, online.
Jerry is remembered as a compassionate, empathetic, animal loving person, who always wanted everyone to have the best time. He loved vacationing with his beloved family, and was once a pilot with his own plane. He loved cruises, boating, painting and learning about new technology.
Preceding Mr. Jerry Rasco in death are his parents, George E. and Daisy Lee; brothers Winferd, Presley, and Neal Rasco; sisters Druzella McWhorter, Mavis Yearly, Maxine Goldsmith, and Eva Nix; and many nieces and nephews.
Surviving and carrying on Jerry's legacy are EL VanZandt and wife Martha of Levelland, TX
Services for Mr. Rasco begin Thursday, October 23rd, 2019 at Steed Todd Funeral Home, 800 E Manana Blvd, for visitation from 2:00pm-6:00pm. Funeral services will be held in the Steed Todd Chapel at 2:00pm, on Friday, October 24th, 2019. Burial will follow at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Steed-Todd Funeral Home
Download Now