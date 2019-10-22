|
|
Mr. Jerry Rasco went on his greatest adventure yet, to his Heavenly home, on October 17, 2019.
Jerry was born on August 15, 1938 in Clovis, New Mexico, to George E. Rasco and Daisy Lee Allsup.
Mr. Rasco served his country in Vietnam as a Navy captain and flight surgeon. In his time with the Navy, he earned the Vietnam service medal with FMF combat operation insignia with 3 bronze stars, the National Defense Service medal, the RVN campaign medal, Strike Flight Air medal, Combat Action medal, and NVC ribbon bar. Jerry went to medical school in Colorado, and then opened his own private practice as an orthopedic surgeon in California. In his younger years as a college student, he served as a DJ and weatherman for KCLV radio on his own show, the Jerry Rasco Show. He also still has two internet radio stations as well as an internet television station, online.
Jerry is remembered as a compassionate, empathetic, animal loving person, who always wanted everyone to have the best time. He loved vacationing with his beloved family, and was once a pilot with his own plane. He loved cruises, boating, painting and learning about new technology.
Preceding Mr. Jerry Rasco in death are his parents, George E. and Daisy Lee; brothers Winferd, Presley, and Neal Rasco; sisters Druzella McWhorter, Mavis Yearly, Maxine Goldsmith, and Eva Nix; and many nieces and nephews.
Surviving and carrying on Jerry's legacy are EL VanZandt and wife Martha of Levelland, TX
Services for Mr. Rasco begin Thursday, October 23rd, 2019 at Steed Todd Funeral Home, 800 E Manana Blvd, for visitation from 2:00pm-6:00pm. Funeral services will be held in the Steed Todd Chapel at 2:00pm, on Friday, October 24th, 2019. Burial will follow at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Oct. 23, 2019