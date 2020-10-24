1/1
Jesse Allen Ziegenfuss
1927 - 2020
Jesse Allen Ziegenfuss, Jr., 92, was born October 24, 1927 in Rush Springs, Oklahoma to the home of Ruth Ellen (Boggs) and Jesse Allen Ziegenfuss, and died October 10, 2020, in Las Cruces. 


Allen was a World War II Veteran in the United States Navy.  He met Charlcy Beth Durham after he was discharged from the Navy and they were married on December 26, 1946.  She passed away on March 4, 2014.  Allen live in San Diego, California from 1950 until 1977 and worked as a printer and typesetter.  He retired and returned back to Portales, New Mexico.


Allen loved cats, and wherever he was the stray cats found him and adopted him and took care of them.  He enjoyed golf and fishing and treasured his Portales friendships.


He is survived by one daughter, Debbie Kravan; siblings, Larry Ziegenfuss and family and Darlene Breech and family; granddaughter, Esther Bryan; and grandson, Trevor Coppi.

Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
