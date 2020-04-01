|
In loving memory of Jessie Burnett Whitehead, age 88, of Grady, New Mexico, who passed away on March 31, 2020 in her home, surrounded by loved ones.
A private graveside service for family only will be held on Saturday, April 4th, at 10:00AM at the Grady Cemetery. Greg Martin of Grady Baptist Church will officiate the service. A formal memorial service will be held at a later date.
Jessie was born in Rogers, New Mexico to Art and Edna Burnett on March 6, 1932. She married William Whitehead on November 21, 1948 in Portales, New Mexico. Jessie was a Proverbs 31 Christian woman who exemplified the love of God to all she came in contact with. She was a faithful member of Grady Baptist Church since moving to Grady in 1966. She loved the children of Grady, showing that love through working with them at church and the school. Jessie loved being with family and watching football, Westerns, and playing cards.
Jessie is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Whitehead; her parents, Art Burnett and Edna Wortham-Burnett; one daughter, Katherine Balint-Whitehead; two siblings, Leroy Burnett and Viola Walker; and six grandchildren.
Jessie is survived by daughters; Kathy Edwards, Katy (Ronnie) Mackechnie, Edna Pettigrew, Beverly (Steve) Brock, and Kayla (Kerry Ennis) Bone; sons, Wade (Judy) Whitehead, William Whitehead, and Jess (Michele Byars) Whitehead; siblings Alton Burnett, Wanda Hendrix, and Vera Thompson; and ninety-eight grandchildren!
Pallbearers include Joseph Whitehead, Clay Whitehead, Danny Crowley, Martin Mackechnie, Miles Mackechnie, Tarron Whitehead, Trenton Whitehead, Ryan Bone, Sean Constable, Jason Constable, and Wade Bradley. Honorary pallbearers include all her other grandchildren.
Memorials may be given to the Baptist Children's Home in Portales, New Mexico and/or the Grady Alumni Fund.
The family of Jessie Whitehead wishes to extend our most sincere thanks to Interim Healthcare and all who sent prayers, flowers, and cards.
Services in loving care of Steed-Todd Funeral Home.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Apr. 5, 2020